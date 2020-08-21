Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: johnson not upset after runner-up finish at PGA Championship; Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 13:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Padres set slam mark in 10-inning win

Wil Myers scored on an error by Texas center fielder Scott Heineman on Thursday night as the San Diego Padres recorded a second straight, 10-inning walk-off win against the visiting Rangers, with the 8-7 victory completing a four-game, home-and-home series sweep. Starting at second to open the inning, Myers stopped at third on Jake Cronenworth's leadoff single to short center off reliever Luis Garcia (0-1). However, he scored when the ball ricocheted off Heineman's glove and rolled behind the outfielder.

Johnson not upset after runner-up finish at PGA Championship

Dustin Johnson has endured his fair share of major heartbreak but on Thursday the former world number one said his near-miss at this month's PGA Championship, where he finished runner-up to Collin Morikawa, was not another painful experience. Johnson fired a final-round 68 at San Francisco's Harding Park 11 days ago and opted not to talk to the media after he dropped to 0-for-4 as a 54-hole leader in a major.

FOX Sports takes Brennaman off NFL broadcasts

Thom Brennaman will no longer broadcast NFL games on FOX Sports after he used a homophobic slur on the air while calling a baseball game, the network announced Thursday. Brennaman, 56, was suspended as the Cincinnati Reds' play-by-play voice after he made a comment on Fox Sports Ohio while apparently thinking his microphone was off. The Reds were playing the first game of a doubleheader in Kansas City, which he described as "one of the (expletive) capitals of the world" as a camera spanned the field before the top of the seventh inning.

NFL: Washington head coach Rivera diagnosed with cancer

Washington Football Team's first-year head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with a form of skin cancer but plans to continue coaching, the National Football League (NFL) franchise said on Thursday. Washington said in a statement the cancer was at an early stage and "very treatable".

NBA roundup: Bucks pound Magic, even series

The Milwaukee Bucks held the Orlando Magic to three first-quarter field goals en route to a double-digit lead, then rode Giannis Antetokounmpo's 28 points and game-high 20 rebounds to a 111-96 victory Thursday night near Orlando to even their best-of-seven playoff series at one game apiece. Nikola Vucevic went for a game-high 32 points, but no other member of the Magic topped 12 as Milwaukee avenged a poor defensive effort in a 122-110 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday.

LPGA drops Kia Classic from 2020 schedule

The Kia Classic, due to be played next month at the Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, has been dropped from the women's professional golf circuit this year and will return in 2021, the LGPA said on Friday. The tournament, originally scheduled for March, had been moved to Sept. 24-27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

F1's engine mode changes to be delayed to after Belgium

Formula One is set to delay until after next week's Belgian Grand Prix plans to restrict engine modes in qualifying, a moving world champion Lewis Hamilton has said is aimed at slowing his Mercedes team. The governing FIA has yet to issue a technical directive on the matter and sources said it was now likely for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Olson leads by three after first round at windy women's British Open

American Amy Olson carded a four-under-par 67 to take a three-shot lead in the women's British Open on Thursday as several players struggled to come to grips with the unforgiving conditions at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The year's first women's golf major since the pandemic shut down the tour had only three players finish under par as strong winds clocking 65 km per hour buffeted the links course.

English shares lead at TPC Boston, Woods four back

Harris English, enjoying one of his most consistent years since joining the PGA Tour in 2012, grabbed a share of the lead at the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts, on Thursday as Tiger Woods lurked four shots back in the FedExCup playoffs opener. English, who brought a streak of five top-23 finishes to TPC Boston for the first of three playoff events, mixed an eagle with seven birdies and two bogeys for a seven-under-par 64 to sit tied with Kevin Streelman, Cameron Davis and Russell Henley after the first round.

Woods says no cause for alarm, the neck was just 'hot'

The sight of Tiger Woods holding cold water bottles to his neck and rubbing his upper back on Thursday ahead of the Northern Trust triggered speculation about his physical health but the former world number one said there was no need to worry. Woods, who has a well-documented surgical history and has played a very limited schedule this year, said he had "pretty hot oils" applied to his neck to help keep his spine loose for the FedExCup playoff opener.

