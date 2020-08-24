Sports News Roundup: Germany's Popov claims maiden major at women's British Open; Johnson romps to 11 shot win at Northern Trust and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Woods finding rhythm after shooting 66 at Northern Trust

Tiger Woods shot his lowest round of the year with a 66 at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday and said he is starting to find his "rhythm and flow" after some inconsistent displays since the PGA Tour restarted in June. Woods fired four straight birdies to open his final round and finished on six-under-par 278 for the tournament -- 24 shots behind winner Dustin Johnson.

Golf: Germany's Popov claims maiden major at women's British Open

Unheralded German Sophia Popov struck a three-under-par final round of 68 to claim her maiden major title at the women's British Open on Sunday, finishing two strokes clear of Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura at Royal Troon. Popov, the world number 304, started the day with a three-shot lead but kicked off in inauspicious fashion, bogeying the first hole after landing in a bunker off the tee before bouncing back with birdies on the second and third.

NFL: Several teams cancel training after positive COVID-19 tests

Several NFL teams canceled or rescheduled training sessions on Sunday after a single laboratory returned a number of positive tests for COVID-19, the league has said. The Chicago Bears pushed back training from Sunday morning to the afternoon. Initial testing had revealed that nine players and staff members had tested positive but the results later turned out to be false positives, and the team put off training until the afternoon "out of an abundance of caution", the Chicago Tribune reported https://www.chicagotribune.com/sports/bears/ct-chicago-bears-covid-19-false-positives-20200823-w7ljrquef5c25gu3yqgaj6nyka-story.html.

Johnson romps to 11 shot win at Northern Trust

Dustin Johnson made sure he didn't squander a final-round lead again, romping to an 11-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday and taking back the world No. 1 ranking with the 22nd win of his career and second of the season. Two weeks after entering the last round of the PGA Championships with a one-stroke advantage and unable to close the deal, Johnson was under far less pressure at TPC Boston but he ensured there would be no repeat, turning a five-shot 54-hole cushion into a commanding 11 stroke victory.

Sato savors' second chance in life' after Indy 500 win

Takuma Sato thought his motor racing career had come to an end when he bid farewell to Formula One in 2008 but the Japanese driver is relishing his "second chance in life" after winning the Indianapolis 500 for a second time in four years on Sunday. Sato, who became the first Japanese driver to win the Indy 500 in 2017, crossed the finish line unchallenged on Sunday after Spencer Pigot crashed into the wall with five laps left, bringing out the yellow caution flag.

NBA roundup: Doncic's OT buzzer-beater leads Mavs past Clips

Luka Doncic's 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime lifted the Dallas Mavericks to a 135-133 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers and even up the teams' first-round Western Conference playoff series as two games apiece on Sunday in the NBA bubble near Orlando. Doncic shook off the effects of a sprained left ankle sustained Friday and recorded his second consecutive triple-double with 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists. He carried the Mavericks to the win despite playing without Kristaps Porzingis (knee).

Top women's seeds fall at Western and Southern

The Western and Southern Open lost its top two women's seeds on Sunday with number one Karolina Pliskova and number two Sofia Kenin crashing out of the U.S. Open tuneup. Czech Pliskova, who had a first-round bye, slammed down 11 aces but also committed nine double faults in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Russia's Veronika Kudermetova.

Trout card sells for record $3.936 million at auction

A baseball card from Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout's early years sold for $3.936 million -- the highest price ever for a sports card. The 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor card is one-of-a-kind, marked "1/1" and signed by Trout. Goldin Auctions put the card up for auction last month with the bidding starting at $1 million.

The auction concluded Saturday night. Johnson eyes long spell at the summit after reclaiming the top spot

Dustin Johnson said he is targeting a lengthy stay at the top of the world rankings after reclaiming the number one spot with an 11-shot victory at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday. The 36-year-old American became the fifth player to be ranked number one this year after he leapfrogged Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy following his dominating display at TPC Boston. Brooks Koepka was also No. 1 this year.

Soccer: Steely Bayern edge PSG to claim Champions League crown

Bayern Munich was crowned European champions for the sixth time after beating Paris St Germain 1-0 thanks to a second-half header from former PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman in an absorbing Champions League final on Sunday. France international Coman appeared at the back post to head the decisive goal in the 59th minute as Bayern became the first team to lift the Champions League with a 100% record.