Sports News Roundup: Braves rookie leads the charge in a sweep of Yanks; World’s oldest Ironman plans to keep competing into his 90s and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA postpones games after Bucks boycott, other sports follow suit

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic to protest racial injustice, triggering similar moves across other sports. The action by the Wisconsin-based team follows the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, also in Wisconsin, on Sunday.

MLB roundup: Braves rookie leads the charge in a sweep of Yanks

Ronald Acuna Jr. led off with a long home run, one of three struck by Atlanta, and the Braves beat the New York Yankees 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader, to end Gerrit Cole's 20-game winning streak on Wednesday. Atlanta's Ian Anderson, the organization's top pitching prospect, made an impressive major league debut. Anderson (1-0) pitched six innings and allowed one run on one hit, two walks and six strikeouts. He became just the second starter to beat the Yankees in a major league debut since 2011.

World's oldest Ironman plans to keep competing into his 90s

Hiromu Inada, 87, already has a certificate on his wall that confirms his status as the world's oldest Ironman, but the Japanese man is still pounding away on his training bike and hopes to continue competing into his 90s. In 2018 at the age of 85 years and 328 days, Inada went to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii and set a new mark for the oldest person to complete the world championship Ironman - a feat beyond most people decades younger than him.

Nishikori tests negative for COVID-19, but withdraws from U.S. Open

Japan's Kei Nishikori said on Wednesday he had tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive twice this month but he has decided to skip the U.S. Open anyway. The 30-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt event after his first positive test, casting doubt over his participation in the Grand Slam tournament which starts on Monday.

Djokovic cruises into semis where Bautista Agut awaits

Novak Djokovic cruised past Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-1 on Wednesday to reach a record-equalling eighth Western & Southern Open semi-final where he will face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut. The semi-finals will be played on Friday, scheduled as the final day of the event, after organizers joined other sporting events in suspending play on Thursday in protest against racial injustice.

Osaka reaches semis then withdraws to protest racial injustice

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday in protest against racial injustice hours after the two-times Grand Slam champion had booked her spot in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up event. The 22-year-old Japanese joins similar protests by athletes in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, on Sunday in Wisconsin.

Senegal's first female pro surfer draws others in her wake

Growing up in the coastal capital of Dakar, Khadjou Sambe never saw a Black woman surfing the Atlantic swells. As Senegal's first female professional surfer, Sambe is now inspiring the next generation to defy cultural norms and take to the waves. Undeterred by the postponement of the Olympic Games, Sambe trains whenever conditions allow in the powerful surf break near her home in the hardscrabble district of Ngor - the westernmost point of the African continent.

Organizers postpone Thursday's matches at Western & Southern Open

Tennis matches at the Western & Southern Open, which is being played in New York as a tune-up to the U.S. Open Grand Slam, will be suspended on Thursday in protest against racial injustice, organizers said in a statement. "As a sport, tennis is collectively taking a stance against racial inequality and social injustice that once again has been thrust to the forefront in the United States," organizers said in a statement.

Mickelson wins on PGA Tour Champions debut

Phil Mickelson made a triumphant start to his PGA Tour Champions career as he tied the lowest 54-score ever to secure a wire-to-wire win at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National in Ridgedale, Missouri on Wednesday. Mickelson carded a five-under-par 66 in the final round for a 22-under 191 total that left him four shots clear of fellow American Tim Petrovic.

Bryan brothers announce retirement: New York Times

Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful men's doubles team in the history of tennis, are bringing the curtain down on their 22-year professional careers, the New York Times reported on Wednesday. The Bryans, 42, captured a professional era record 119 titles together, including 16 Grand Slams, 39 ATP Masters 1000s, and the ATP Finals title four times.