Sports News Roundup: NBA star LeBron James emerges as potent political force ahead of U.S. election; Osaka surprised by impact of her call for racial justice and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 10:31 IST
Sports News Roundup: NBA star LeBron James emerges as potent political force ahead of U.S. election; Osaka surprised by impact of her call for racial justice and more
Representative image

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA star LeBron James emerges as potent political force ahead of U.S. election

Two years after a conservative commentator told LeBron James to "shut up and dribble," the NBA star has become an increasingly influential political force as issues of racial justice and voter suppression move to the forefront in the November presidential election. James, an outspoken activist and frequent critic of President Donald Trump, helped form a group that will spend millions of dollars to battle voter disenfranchisement in predominantly Black communities ahead of the Nov. 3 election between the Republican Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Osaka surprised by impact of her call for racial justice

Naomi Osaka said on Friday she never thought her call for racial justice would garner the attention it did and she does not want to be called brave for taking a stand that led to a one-day stoppage at this week's U.S. Open tune-up event in New York. The 22-year-old Japanese had initially said she would not play her Thursday semi-final in a bid to spark a conversation about racism following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin last week.

Inspection head Coates praises Abe for Tokyo preparedness

Influential Olympics official John Coates praised Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday for his work in getting Tokyo ready for the now delayed 2020 Olympic Games and said he was personally disappointed to see him forced to step down. Abe, 65, announced his resignation due to poor health on Friday.

MLB roundup: Reds post DH sweep of Brewers

Wade Miley allowed one hit over four strong innings, while Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker provided offensive help as the visiting Cincinnati Reds completed a doubleheader sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-0 win in Thursday's nightcap. Castellanos and Winker each had an RBI double, while Reds righty Lucas Sims (2-0) pitched two hitless innings of relief to get the win to complete a 4-6 road trip. It was the first doubleheader in the history of Milwaukee's Miller Park after both clubs mutually agreed to boycott Wednesday's contest in the wake of the unrest and violence following Sunday's police shooting of black 29-year-old Jacob Blake in nearby Kenosha, Wis. Penpix of the top women's contenders at the U.S. Open

Penpix of the top women's contenders at the U.S. Open: 1-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) Djokovic edges Bautista Agut to set up final with Raonic

World number one Novak Djokovic overcame a sore neck and an early scare to defeat Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 4-6 6-4 7-6(0) in the semi-finals of the Western & Southern Open on Friday, setting up a showpiece match against Canadian Milos Raonic. The 17-time Grand Slam winner fired off 14 aces to keep his 2020 unbeaten streak alive, extending his record to 22-0 with his latest victory at Flushing Meadows, which is temporary host to the fanless tournament amid the new coronavirus outbreak. NBA to resume games after player protest, turn stadiums into voting sites

NBA players who boycotted games as part of a protest against racial injustice have agreed to resume the playoffs on Saturday in a deal that includes increased access to voting in the U.S. presidential election, the league and players association (NBPA) said on Friday. The decision ends a three-day halt to the action as part of a player-led protest that was sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and led to game cancellations in other sports as well. Can Pliskova finally deliver when it matters?

When a list of leading women's title contenders is drawn up ahead of any Grand Slam, big-serving Czech Karolina Pliskova's name is inevitably on it. So far that is as far as it goes. The 28-year-old has been a fixture in the top-10 since 2016, boasts ferocious firepower and has won 16 career titles, but when it comes to the majors her record is underwhelming. Billionaire Steve Cohen enters talks to buy New York Mets: CNBC

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has entered exclusive negotiations to buy the New York Mets, CNBC reported on Friday, citing numerous unnamed sources. Cohen fended off a bid from a consortium led by Alex Rodriguez and singer-producer Jennifer Lopez, and another by private equity billionaires Josh Harris and David Blitzer, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/29/baseball-hedge-fund-manager-steven-cohen-in-talks-to-buy-mlb-new-york-mets.html?__source=twitter%7Cmain. Serena's pursuit of number 24 follows lacklustre tune-up

Serena Williams will face a depleted field at this year's U.S. Open but her recent form has made clear that her latest quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title will hardly be a cakewalk. Since tennis returned from a COVID-19 hiatus that lasted nearly five months, Williams has gone 3-2 in matches that all lasted three sets and have taken a toll on her weary legs.

