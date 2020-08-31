Sports News Roundup: U.S. Open order of play on Monday; Lakers defeat Trail Blazers, advance to semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Walker sharp in Blue Jays debut

Taijuan Walker pitched six scoreless innings in his Toronto Blue Jays debut and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had two RBIs in a 5-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night at Buffalo. Walker (3-2), who was acquired Thursday in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, allowed four hits and three walks and struck out four in his first outing in 10 days. It was his 100th career major league start.

Golf: Johnson pipped after 'unbelievable' putt topped by Rahm's monster

Dustin Johnson made an "unbelievable" 45-foot (15 metres) birdie putt on his final hole to force a playoff at the PGA Tour's BMW Championship on Sunday, then could only watch as Jon Rahm nailed an even bigger one on the first extra hole. Rahm clinched the title with a putt from 66 feet on the same 18th hole to win.

U.S. Open order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main show courts on the first day of the U.S. Open on Monday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): Arthur Ashe Stadium (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

NBA roundup: Lakers defeat Trail Blazers, advance to semis

Anthony Davis scored 43 points and LeBron James added 36 to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night near Orlando to win the Western Conference first-round series in five games. Davis was 14-of-18 shooting and collected nine rebounds, while James made 14 of 19 shots and recorded 10 rebounds and 10 assists to increase his NBA playoffs 30-point, triple-doubles record to 13.

Woods aims to 'clean up' rounds ahead of U.S. Open

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour season ended with a thud at Olympia Fields Country Club on Sunday, with the 15-time major winner finishing with a dismal 11 over par through the fourth round of the BMW Championship. The tournament, the second of three FedExCup playoff events, saw 69 golfers vying for 30 spots in the Tour Championship, which begins in Atlanta later this week.

Paire tests positive for COVID-19 before U.S. Open: report

France's Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to pull out of the U.S. Open starting on Monday, French sports daily L'Equipe https://www.lequipe.fr/Tennis/Actualites/Coronavirus-benoit-paire-teste-positif-et-forfait-pour-l-us-open/1166240 reported on Sunday. Paire, seeded 17th at the Grand Slam event, was scheduled to play Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

Factbox: Kevin Anderson v Alexander Zverev

A look at the records of South Africa's Kevin Anderson and Germany's Alexander Zverev before their first-round match at the U.S. Open on Monday: KEVIN ANDERSON Dodgers set National League record for home runs in a month with Bellinger's blast

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three home runs in the first three innings of Sunday's game against the host Texas Rangers to set a National League record for homers in a month with 57. Cody Bellinger slammed the record-breaking homer with a two-run shot into the right-field seats off Kyle Gibson in the third inning. The Atlanta Braves held the old NL mark of 56, set in June 2019.

Thiem confident of turning things around for US Open

Dominic Thiem had a nightmarish start to his U.S. Open preparations when he was bundled out in his first match of the Western & Southern Open last week but the world number three is confident he can turn things around in time for the Grand Slam. The Austrian is seeded second at Flushing Meadows in the absence of Rafa Nadal and is expected to pose the strongest challenge for top-ranked Novak Djokovic, who beat Thiem in a five-set thriller in this year's Australian Open final.

Soccer: Salt Lake owner Hansen to sell Utah teams after alleged racist comments

Major League Soccer (MLS) said on Sunday that Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen, who is being investigated by the governing body over allegations that he had used racist language, is set to sell Utah Soccer Holdings. Utah Soccer Holdings owns the MLS side Real Salt Lake, National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Utah Royals and second division side Real Monarchs in the United Soccer League.