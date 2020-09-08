Left Menu
Revitalised Azarenka downs Muchova to reach last eight Victoria Azarenka reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final in more than four years after rallying from a set down to beat Czech Karolina Muchova 5-7 6-1 6-4 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 13:27 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Johnson closing in on FedExCup title and $15 million payday

Dustin Johnson saw his five shot advantage trimmed to three but with nine holes to play at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club he was still closing in on a first FedExCup championship and a $15 million payday. The final event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season looked poised for a drama-free finish with Johnson starting the day five clear and maintaining his advantage with three birdies over his opening six holes. Medvedev mauls Tiafoe to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals

Daniil Medvedev stormed into the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a dominant 6-4 6-1 6-0 win over a listless Frances Tiafoe at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. The Russian third seed, who lost an epic five-set final to Rafa Nadal at Flushing Meadows last year, barely broke a sweat in the evening match as American Tiafoe's resistance crumbled after going down a break in the second set. Osaka's activism helping her game, says coach Fissette

Taking a stand against racial injustice has boosted Naomi Osaka's motivation and energy going into this year's U.S. Open, her coach Wim Fissette said on Monday. Former world number one Osaka has walked onto court wearing a different mask dedicated to a Black American who has suffered racial injustice in the United States in each of her matches at Flushing Meadows this year. Revitalised Azarenka downs Muchova to reach last eight

Victoria Azarenka reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final in more than four years after rallying from a set down to beat Czech Karolina Muchova 5-7 6-1 6-4 in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday. The 31-year-old twice Australian Open champion was broken three times in the opening set but 20th seed Muchova looked increasingly hampered by a problem with her upper left thigh on Louis Armstrong Stadium. Highlights: U.S. Open day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Monday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4): 1330 DE MINAUR THROUGH TO LAST EIGHT IN STRAIGHT SETS Mertens takes down second seed Kenin to reach last eight

Belgian Elise Mertens continued her strong run in 2020 by taking down American second seed Sofia Kenin 6-3 6-3 on Monday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the second straight year. Mertens, seeded 16th, played solid from the baseline and kept the errors to a minimum to defeat Australian Open champion Kenin for the first time in three career meetings. Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge

Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media. The Serb was disqualified in the fourth round after he hit a ball reasonably hard to the back of the court in frustration after dropping serve in the first set against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta, sending the official to the floor. From clown shoes to quarter-finals: Aussie De Minaur savours breakthrough

Australia's Alex de Minaur once struggled to grow into his body as a tennis player but the tenacious 21-year-old feels himself a snug fit in the U.S. Open quarter-finals. De Minaur made his first Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday with a 7-6(6) 6-3 6-2 win over Canada's Vasek Pospisil, giving Australia a player to rally around in the absence of women's world number one Ash Barty. Olympics: Japan official says Games must be held next year 'at any cost'

The rearranged Tokyo Games must be held "at any cost" in 2021, Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday. Speaking at a news conference, Hashimoto said the Games should be held for the benefit of the athletes, regardless of the challenges posed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Shapovalov seeks to turn the tables on Carreno Busta

Denis Shapovalov takes on Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the U.S. Open semi-finals on Tuesday and the 21-year-old expects another difficult outing against an opponent who has dominated him on hard courts. Shapovalov, who is seeking a first Grand Slam semi-final spot, has lost three of his four matches against Carreno Busta with his only victory coming on clay -- a surface that the Spaniard grew up on.

