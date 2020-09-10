Sports News Roundup: Serena survives Pironkova test to reach U.S. Open semis; Clinical Medvedev beats childhood friend to reach U.S. Open semis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Serena survives Pironkova test to reach U.S. Open semis

Serena Williams was forced to dig deep to secure a 4-6 6-3 6-2 U.S. Open quarter-final victory over unseeded Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday, keeping alive her latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Williams, a six-times champion in New York, struggled with Pironkova's slice forehand early and was at risk of her earliest U.S. Open exit in 14 years until she used her experience to find a way back.

Clinical Medvedev beats childhood friend to reach U.S. Open semis

Daniil Medvedev continued his march towards a first Grand Slam title on Wednesday, powering into the U.S. Open semi-finals with a clinical 7-6(6) 6-3 7-6(5) victory over childhood friend Andrey Rublev. The first Russian duo in the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam since Igor Andreev and Nikolay Davydenko at Roland Garros in 2007, Medvedev showed no fear during a ruthless display that sent him through to the last four without losing a set.

Just another day at work' after America's Cup boat almost capsizes

America's Cup challengers American Magic had been pushing the limits of their yacht when it nearly capsized last weekend but the team's skipper said on Thursday there was no lasting damage to the super-fast foiling monohull. The New York Yacht Club-backed syndicate were training in their first generation AC75 yacht Defiant on Auckland's Hauraki Gulf on Sunday when it tipped over on its side before correcting itself.

U.S. Open order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main show court on the 11th day of the U.S. Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding): Arthur Ashe Stadium Texans' Thomas, once vilified for anthem protest, sees new era of athlete activism

Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas said he believes a new era of athlete activism is taking hold four years after he made the then-risky decision to kneel down instead of standing during the pre-game U.S. National Anthem ceremony to join Colin Kaepernick's anti-racism protest. Along with a handful of other players, Thomas was among the pioneers who embraced NFL quarterback Kaepernick's protest during the anthem in 2016, weeks after police officers killed two Black Americans, Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.

Sublime Thiem tames De Minaur to book U.S. Open semi-final spot

Second seed Dominic Thiem delivered a sublime performance to dismantle Australian Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday and canter into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open. Thiem needed a little over two hours to record the win under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium despite being put under constant pressure by De Minaur, who is nicknamed 'Demon' and known for his never-say-die attitude and speedy court coverage.

NFL: Political divide on athlete activism widens in the U.S. - Reuters/Ipsos poll

The political divide over athlete protests has deepened in the four years since NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Since then, Democrats and Republicans are moving further apart on the issue even as, overall, opinions have not changed drastically with more than half of Americans wanting professional athletes to be required to stand during the "Star-Spangled Banner."

Azarenka clobbers Mertens to set up Serena showdown

A loose and confident Victoria Azarenka overpowered Elise Mertens 6-1 6-0 on Wednesday to advance to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open where she will face a familiar foe in Serena Williams. Azarenka, smiling and bobbing her head along to music being played during changeovers, spread the court with 21 winners to dominate 16th seed Mertens in their first career meeting.

Factbox: Jennifer Brady v Naomi Osaka

The Japanese Sumo Association (JSA) said on Thursday 19 wrestlers, including 18 from the Tamanoi stable, have tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the next major tournament is due to start. The September Grand Sumo tournament is due to begin at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday.

The Japanese Sumo Association (JSA) said on Thursday 19 wrestlers, including 18 from the Tamanoi stable, have tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the next major tournament is due to start. The September Grand Sumo tournament is due to begin at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday.