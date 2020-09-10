Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Serena survives Pironkova test to reach U.S. Open semis; Clinical Medvedev beats childhood friend to reach U.S. Open semis and more

U.S. Open order of play on Thursday Order of play on the main show court on the 11th day of the U.S. Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding): Arthur Ashe Stadium Texans' Thomas, once vilified for anthem protest, sees new era of athlete activism Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas said he believes a new era of athlete activism is taking hold four years after he made the then-risky decision to kneel down instead of standing during the pre-game U.S. National Anthem ceremony to join Colin Kaepernick's anti-racism protest.

Sports News Roundup: Serena survives Pironkova test to reach U.S. Open semis; Clinical Medvedev beats childhood friend to reach U.S. Open semis and more
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Serena survives Pironkova test to reach U.S. Open semis

Serena Williams was forced to dig deep to secure a 4-6 6-3 6-2 U.S. Open quarter-final victory over unseeded Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova on Wednesday, keeping alive her latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title. Williams, a six-times champion in New York, struggled with Pironkova's slice forehand early and was at risk of her earliest U.S. Open exit in 14 years until she used her experience to find a way back.

Clinical Medvedev beats childhood friend to reach U.S. Open semis

Daniil Medvedev continued his march towards a first Grand Slam title on Wednesday, powering into the U.S. Open semi-finals with a clinical 7-6(6) 6-3 7-6(5) victory over childhood friend Andrey Rublev. The first Russian duo in the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam since Igor Andreev and Nikolay Davydenko at Roland Garros in 2007, Medvedev showed no fear during a ruthless display that sent him through to the last four without losing a set.

Just another day at work' after America's Cup boat almost capsizes

America's Cup challengers American Magic had been pushing the limits of their yacht when it nearly capsized last weekend but the team's skipper said on Thursday there was no lasting damage to the super-fast foiling monohull. The New York Yacht Club-backed syndicate were training in their first generation AC75 yacht Defiant on Auckland's Hauraki Gulf on Sunday when it tipped over on its side before correcting itself.

U.S. Open order of play on Thursday

Order of play on the main show court on the 11th day of the U.S. Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding): Arthur Ashe Stadium Texans' Thomas, once vilified for anthem protest, sees new era of athlete activism

Houston Texans safety Michael Thomas said he believes a new era of athlete activism is taking hold four years after he made the then-risky decision to kneel down instead of standing during the pre-game U.S. National Anthem ceremony to join Colin Kaepernick's anti-racism protest. Along with a handful of other players, Thomas was among the pioneers who embraced NFL quarterback Kaepernick's protest during the anthem in 2016, weeks after police officers killed two Black Americans, Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.

Sublime Thiem tames De Minaur to book U.S. Open semi-final spot

Second seed Dominic Thiem delivered a sublime performance to dismantle Australian Alex de Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday and canter into the semi-finals of the U.S. Open. Thiem needed a little over two hours to record the win under the closed roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium despite being put under constant pressure by De Minaur, who is nicknamed 'Demon' and known for his never-say-die attitude and speedy court coverage.

NFL: Political divide on athlete activism widens in the U.S. - Reuters/Ipsos poll

The political divide over athlete protests has deepened in the four years since NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the playing of the U.S. national anthem, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Since then, Democrats and Republicans are moving further apart on the issue even as, overall, opinions have not changed drastically with more than half of Americans wanting professional athletes to be required to stand during the "Star-Spangled Banner."

Azarenka clobbers Mertens to set up Serena showdown

A loose and confident Victoria Azarenka overpowered Elise Mertens 6-1 6-0 on Wednesday to advance to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open where she will face a familiar foe in Serena Williams. Azarenka, smiling and bobbing her head along to music being played during changeovers, spread the court with 21 winners to dominate 16th seed Mertens in their first career meeting.

Factbox: Jennifer Brady v Naomi Osaka

A look at the key facts and records of American Jennifer Brady and Japan's Naomi Osaka before their U.S. Open semi-final on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding): 28-JENNIFER BRADY JSA says 19 sumo wrestlers test positive for COVID-19

The Japanese Sumo Association (JSA) said on Thursday 19 wrestlers, including 18 from the Tamanoi stable, have tested positive for COVID-19, just days before the next major tournament is due to start. The September Grand Sumo tournament is due to begin at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday.

One Piece Chapter 990 spoilers: Queen wants to kill Tobiroppo, Drake, Hawkins to appear

Changes to border exception rules to help reunite Kiwis with partners

More Indians in Singapore returning home due to job losses: Envoy

Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro: First of Xiaomi devices to receive Android 11 update

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Wild weather this year shows growing impact of climate change, scientists say

The planet is showing signs its in peril. In recent weeks, the world has seen ferocious wildfires in the U.S. West, torrential rains in Africa, weirdly warm temperatures on the surface of tropical oceans, and record heat waves from Californ...

2 COVID-19 positive undertrials flee from hospital in UP

Two undertrials undergoing treatment at a COVID hospital here on Thursday managed to flee breaking the bathroom window, police said. Rape accused, Rajju and Brijlal, escaped at about 4 am from the hospital, Superintendent of Police Ankit M...

Govt policies have caused 'loss of crores of jobs', 'historic fall' in GDP: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the policies of the Centre have caused loss of crores of jobs and appealed to people to make the Modi government listen to their voice. He urged people to be a part of the Congresss Spea...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Global death tollThe global death toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday, as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million, according to a Reuters tally. An average of more th...
