Sports News Roundup: Siegemund, Zvonareva claim U.S. Open women's doubles title; Korda builds two-shot lead at ANA Inspiration and more

Thiem grinds through two tiebreaks to reach U.S. Open final Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-6(7) 7-6(5) at the U.S. Open on Friday.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Siegemund's U.S. Open women's doubles triumph marred by personal loss

Laura Siegemund said she was filled with mixed emotions after capturing the U.S. Open women's doubles crown with Russia's Vera Zvonareva on Friday, the day of her aunt's funeral. Siegemund's aunt, Helga, the twin sister of her mother, died from cancer nearly three weeks ago when the German was in New York ahead of the U.S. Open.

Siegemund, Zvonareva claim U.S. Open women's doubles title

Germany's Laura Siegemund and Russian Vera Zvonareva captured the U.S. Open women's doubles crown with a 6-4 6-4 win over third seeds Nicole Melichar of the United States and China's Yifan Xu on Friday. The unseeded German-Russian duo, who had never competed together before the U.S. Open, broke their opponents three times and won 79% of their first-serve points during the 80-minute clash on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

'She's ready': Azarenka's coach confident ahead of U.S. Open final

Victoria Azarenka is in top form and ready to go the distance in her first Grand Slam final in seven years, coach Dorian Descloix said on Friday, a day ahead of her U.S. Open showdown against former champion Naomi Osaka. "Physically she's ready, to be honest. She worked a lot the last few months," he said. "She worked every day on fitness. Even on the court, we did a lot of long sessions on the court. Now she's ready."

Korda builds two-shot lead at ANA Inspiration

Nelly Korda carded an impressive five-under 67 to build a two-stroke lead over Mirim Lee in the second round of the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California on Friday as she strengthened her bid for a maiden major title. The 22-year-old American, who began the day one stroke ahead of Chun In-gee of South Korea and Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden, made five birdies and sank putts from 20 feet on the second and 25 feet on the third to remain bogey-free across the round.

Zverev rallies by Carreno Busta to reach U.S. Open final

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev overcame a listless start to secure a thrilling 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 U.S. Open semi-final win over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday to reach his first Grand Slam final. Zverev, with his back against the wall, raised his game just in time to deny the Spanish 20th seed the upset and, in doing so, secured his first career victory from two sets down on his second match point.

Scoreboard check helped propel Zverev into U.S. Open final

It was nothing more than a glance at the scoreboard in the third set that pushed Alexander Zverev to raise the level of his play against Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday and help him into the U.S. Open final. The 23-year-old German appeared out of sorts early against the Spaniard but produced a remarkable fightback to record a 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 victory to advance to his first Grand Slam final.

Thiem grinds through two tiebreaks to reach U.S. Open final

Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-6(7) 7-6(5) at the U.S. Open on Friday. Thiem seized the early momentum inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, handily carrying the first set without dropping a single first-serve point, but a double fault and a forehand error saw him hand Medvedev the break and the early lead in the second.

Rockets forward House ejected from NBA 'bubble' for unauthorized guest

The National Basketball Association (NBA) removed Houston Rockets forward Danuel House from its Orlando, Florida, campus for violating health and safety protocols after he brought a guest inside the so-called "bubble", the league said on Friday. The league, whose season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, resumed play in July in a fully quarantined setting at Walt Disney World.

NFL moves forward after booing fans overshadow 'unity' message

The absence of spectators at all but one NFL game this weekend due to the COVID-19 outbreak could spare the league further embarrassment after Thursday's season opener was overshadowed by fans who booed during a moment of silence for social justice. The incident, which followed an offseason during which social justice issues rose to the forefront, occurred as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and visiting Houston Texans locked arms before kickoff.

Colombian Martinez wins stage 13 of the Tour de France

Colombian Dani Martinez won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 191.5-km trek from Chatel-Guyon on Friday.

Dominic Thiem becomes 1st Austrian to reach US Open singles final

Dominic Thiem on Friday local time became the first Austrian to reach the finals of the US Open. In the semi-final match against Russias Daniil Medvedev, Thiem secured a 6-2, 7-6, 7-6, victory through straight sets win.After the first set, ...

Srinagar police recover stolen mobile phones worth lakhs, 3 arrested

Srinagar Police have arrested three people, in connection with stealing phones, and allegedly recovered the mobile phones with Rs 26 lakhs, according to Haseeb Mughal, SSP Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The SSP, while addressing the reporters...

Tennis-Thiem grinds through two tiebreaks to reach U.S. Open final

Austrias Dominic Thiem advanced to his second Grand Slam final of 2020, digging out a win over third seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-2 7-67 7-65 at the U.S. Open on Friday. For sure it was the toughest straight-sets win I ever had because ...

