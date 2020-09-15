Sports News Roundup: Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets; Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Stars rally past Knights, advance to Cup Final

Denis Gurianov was the overtime hero, and the Dallas Stars summoned another comeback to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 Monday night in Edmonton and advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 20 years. Dallas, which won the best-of-seven Western Conference finals in five games, overcame a 2-0 deficit in the last 11 minutes of regulation. The Stars will face either the Tampa Bay Lightning or New York Islanders for the championship. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference finals 3-1.

Tokyo Games to decide COVID-19 'counter-measures' by end of year: IOC's Coates

Organisers are ploughing ahead with the postponed Tokyo Olympics and will decide by the end of the year what "counter-measures" are required to hold them safely in the time of COVID-19, IOC Vice President John Coates said on Tuesday. Australian Coates heads up the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, which were delayed until 2021 because of the pandemic.

Billionaire Steve Cohen agrees to buy the New York Mets

Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has signed an agreement with Sterling Partners to buy the New York Mets baseball team, the two sides said in a statement on Monday. "I am excited to have reached an agreement with the Wilpon and Katz families to purchase the New York Mets," Cohen said in the brief statement.

New Zealand, Australia agree dates for Bledisloe Cup tests

The Bledisloe Cup series between New Zealand and Australia will kick off in Wellington on Oct. 11 with the second match in Auckland a week later, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern telephoned Australian counterpart Scott Morrison to defuse tensions over the scheduling.

Gostkowski's late field goal lifts Titans past Broncos

Stephen Gostkowski, who missed four earlier kicks, booted a 25-yard field goal with 17 seconds left, and the visiting Tennessee Titans beat the Denver Broncos 16-14 on Monday night. Ryan Tannehill completed 29 of 43 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, Derrick Henry rushed for 116 yards, Corey Davis had seven receptions for 101 yards, and Jonnu Smith and MyCole Pruitt had touchdown catches for Tennessee (1-0).

MLB roundup: Padres pound Dodgers for 8th straight win

Rookie Jorge Ona hit a tiebreaking double to left in the seventh, and the host Padres added four more runs in the inning after a pair of fielding miscues by Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy to score a 7-2 victory on Monday night. The Padres won their eighth consecutive game and cut their deficit to the first-place Dodgers in the National League West to 1 1/2 games.

Champions Osaka, Thiem make the most of U.S. Open adversities

Circumstances at this year's U.S. Open were extraordinary due to the COVID-19 pandemic but rather than getting deterred, champions Naomi Osaka and Dominic Thiem overcame them in order to fulfil their destinies. Debate raged for months after the United States Tennis Association announced in June that the hardcourt Grand Slam would go ahead in New York, which was once the global epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic, albeit without any fans in attendance.

Australia lights Olympic cauldron 20 years after Sydney Games

Australia ignited the 2000 Sydney Olympic cauldron on Tuesday on the 20th anniversary of the Games' opening ceremony as athletes and organisers looked back in pride at the nation's success in hosting the multi-sport event. Cathy Freeman, who lit the cauldron at Stadium Australia 20 years ago and won the 400 metres gold, was unable to attend the morning ceremony at Sydney's Olympic Park due to coronavirus restrictions.

Nishikori not rushing comeback after first win in a year

Japan's Kei Nishikori says he's gaining in confidence after scoring his first win in over a year on Monday on the comeback trail from elbow surgery, but needs more matches ahead of the French Open starting in less than two weeks. Nishikori was the first man from Asia to reach a Grand Slam final when he made it to the 2014 U.S. Open title clash. It was also on the hardcourts of Flushing Meadows that the 30-year-old last won a match when he reached the third round last year.

Horsfield out of US Open after positive COVID-19 test

Sam Horsfield has withdrawn from this week's U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York after testing positive for COVID-19, the United States Golf Association (USGA) said on Monday. The 24-year-old Briton had returned a negative test last Thursday but tested positive after arriving in New York, forcing him out of the second major of the year which will take place from Sept. 17-20.