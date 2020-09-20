Left Menu
Development News Edition

100 wins as CSK skipper: 'Thala' Dhoni stages winning return

Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni announced his return to cricket by recording 100 wins for his franchise on Saturday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 20-09-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 10:23 IST
100 wins as CSK skipper: 'Thala' Dhoni stages winning return
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings' skipper MS Dhoni announced his return to cricket by recording 100 wins for his franchise on Saturday. CSK defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Saturday in the opening match of the IPL 2020. With this, Dhoni became the first skipper in IPL to record 100 wins as the leader of a franchise.

CSK had been on a five-match losing streak against Mumbai, but after winning the match on Saturday, the Dhoni-led franchise finally gained a victory over the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians. Dhoni returned to the cricket field after 437 days as he last played a match during the 2019 World Cup. He had last played against New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 50-over tournament in July last year.

The former India skipper had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 this year. "We may practice enough but when you go on the field you need to assess the conditions and give it your best. It took us time for the bowlers to find the right length on this pitch. Plenty of positives but still plenty of areas for us to improve," Dhoni said after the match against Mumbai Indians.

"In the second half, there is a bit of movement for the bowlers until the dew sets in. If you don't lose wickets early, you have the upper hand. These are the learnings. Rayudu had a wonderful partnership with Faf. Most of us are retired so luckily no injuries as well. The experience pays off, everyone talks about it," he added. In the match against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni faced just two balls and he remained unbeaten on 0. The wicket-keeper batsman was given out on the first ball he faced, but the CSK skipper opted for a review (DRS).

The replays clearly showed that Dhoni had not edged the ball to the wicket-keeper off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah and as a result, the umpire had to overturn his decision and Dhoni remained at the crease. While chasing 163 against Mumbai Indians, CSK skipper Dhoni had promoted Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of him and as a result, the English batsman went on to play a cameo of 18 runs off just 6 balls to put the side in a comfortable position.

In the end, Faf du Plessis and Dhoni guided CSK to a five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. For CSK, Ambati Rayudu played a match-winning knock of 71 while Faf du Plessis scored an unbeaten 58. For Mumbai, Pattinson returned with the best figures of 1-27 from his quota of four overs. CSK will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on September 22 while Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai will face Kolkata Knight Riders on September 23. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exit; Angels' Pujols passes Mays on the homer list and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Nadal not interested in excuses after Rome exitRafa Nadal refused to make excuses for his shock defeat by Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, insisting that his f...

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Ig Nobel science award An alligator on helium sounds like ...If humans sound like Minnie Mouse after inhaling helium, would an alligator squeak on the gas used to float balloons This pro...

Padres fail to clinch playoff spot as Mariners win

Justus Sheffield pitched six strong innings and Luis Torrens hit a tiebreaking, two-run double against his former team as the host Seattle Mariners defeated the San Diego Padres 4-1 Saturday night at Petco Park. The loss prevented the Padre...

Luzardo, A’s post second consecutive 6-0 win over Giants

Jesus Luzardo combined with three relievers on a six-hitter and Jake Lamb broke open a tight game with a two-run home run Saturday afternoon as the host Oakland Athletics continued their mastery of the rival San Francisco Giants with a 6-0 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020