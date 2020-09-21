Left Menu
Oppo launches Reno 4 SE 5G with AMOLED display, 65W fast charging

The Oppo Reno 4 SE 5G houses a triple camera module including a 48-megapixel main shooter with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 119-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-09-2020 09:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 09:21 IST
Oppo launches Reno 4 SE 5G with AMOLED display, 65W fast charging

Oppo has launched the Reno 4 SE 5G smartphone in mainland China. The device comes with an AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support.

The Oppo Reno 4 SE 5G is available for pre-order in China in two memory configurations- 8GB+128GB model and 8GB+256GB storage model priced at CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs 27,000) and CNY 2,799 (approx. Rs 30, 400), respectively.

The phone comes in Blue, Black and White color options and will go on sale starting September 25th. As of now, there is no official announcement regarding the international availability of the Oppo Reno 4 SE 5G.

Oppo Reno 4 SE 5G: Specifications

Display

The Oppo Reno 4 SE 5G boasts a 6.43 inches FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400x1080-px resolutions, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. For biometric authentication, the device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock.

Performance

On the performance front, the phone packs MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core chipset that supports SA / NSA 5G dual-mode network. The processor is paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.0 storage.

The phone supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging that completely charges the phone's 4,300mAh battery in just 37 minutes. In addition, the device features Super power-saving mode and Sleep standby optimization for extended battery life.

The Reno 4 SE 5G boots ColorOS 7.2 based Android 10.

Cameras

The Oppo Reno 4 SE 5G houses a triple camera module including a 48-megapixel main shooter with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 119-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera supports EIS electronic anti-shake, night scene, slow-motion and up to 4K video shooting at 30fps and 1080p slow-motion recording at 120fps. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera incorporating a 5P lens. It supports 1080P/720P shooting at 30fps.

Connectivity

Network and connectivity options onboard the device are- 5G (dual-mode), 4G LTE, Dual SIM, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

