Sports News Roundup: McIlroy backs Wolff for future success after U.S. Open bid falls short; Djokovic to face Schwartzman in Italian Open final and more

Cycling: Luckless Porte seals his place in Australian pantheon

Richie Porte's third place at the Tour De France on Sunday was the best finish for an Australian barring Cadel Evans and secures his place in the pantheon of the country's great road riders. Although Australia lacks the pedigree of some European nations, cycling is a hugely popular pastime Down Under and amateur peletons are an ubiquitous sight on the country's roads on weekend mornings.

Halep sees off Muguruza to reach Italian Open final

Top seed Simona Halep overcame Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 6-3 4-6 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final and stay on course for her third straight WTA title. Romanian Halep, who skipped the U.S. Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Dubai title before the Tour was suspended and lifted the Prague crown on its resumption.

Five players out of French Open qualifying due to COVID-19

Five players have been withdrawn from the French Open qualifying tournament after two players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19, organisers have said. The qualifiers will begin later on Monday, with the main draw set to commence on Sept. 27.

Stunning Pogacar claims maiden Tour title in anti-climatic finale

Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the yellow jersey in the 21st stage on Sunday, a day after he pulled off a major coup to take the overall lead. While Sam Bennett won the final stage, the day belonged to Team UAE Emirates rider Pogacar, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Monday and is the youngest man to win the race since Henri Cornet in 1904.

McIlroy backs Wolff for future success after U.S. Open bid falls short

Rory McIlroy is confident Matthew Wolff will have many more opportunities to win a major after the American's U.S. Open bid unravelled in Sunday's final round. Wolff, who was bidding to become the first debutant to win the tournament since 1913, headed into the final round with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau but three bogeys in the front nine tripped him up early.

Djokovic to face Schwartzman in Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic was made to work hard by Casper Ruud in blustery conditions before the world number one got past the unseeded Norwegian 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final. The Serbian had to save two set points in the first set before finding his groove to reach his 10th title clash in Rome and remain on course to win his 36th ATP Masters 1000 crown and overtake Rafa Nadal on the all-time list.

MLB roundup: Yankees rout Red Sox for 10th straight win

J.A. Happ struck out nine batters over eight innings as the visiting New York Yankees recorded their season-high 10th straight win on Saturday with an 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Clint Frazier homered among his three hits and drove in three runs for the Yankees, who have won 10 in a row for the first time since June 8-18, 2012. New York has won 12 straight over Boston dating back to last season.

DeChambeau muscles his way to U.S. Open victory

A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau bashed his way to a six-shot U.S. Open victory on Sunday, silencing any lingering questions as to whether his brawny game could translate to the major stage. World number nine DeChambeau, who began the day two shots back of U.S. Open debutant Matthew Wolff, clinched his first major title with a mix of jaw-dropping drives and clutch putts, shooting a virtually flawless three-under-par 67 to reach six under for the tournament.

Patriots' RB White inactive after father killed in car crash

New England Patriots running back James White was inactive for Sunday's National Football League (NFL) game against the Seattle Seahawks following the death of his father, U.S. media reported. Tyrone White, a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department, was killed in a car crash on Sunday, while his mother Lisa was in critical condition.

Hall wins Portland Classic in playoff

Georgia Hall parred the second playoff hole Sunday to win the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon and earn her first LPGA Tour title in the United States. Hall, a 24-year-old from England whose other Tour win was the 2018 Women's British Open, outlasted South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai after both made par on the first playoff hole, the 18th. Hall got the title with an up-and-down par on the par-4 first hole at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.