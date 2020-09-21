Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: McIlroy backs Wolff for future success after U.S. Open bid falls short; Djokovic to face Schwartzman in Italian Open final and more

World number nine DeChambeau, who began the day two shots back of U.S. Open debutant Matthew Wolff, clinched his first major title with a mix of jaw-dropping drives and clutch putts, shooting a virtually flawless three-under-par 67 to reach six under for the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:30 IST
Sports News Roundup: McIlroy backs Wolff for future success after U.S. Open bid falls short; Djokovic to face Schwartzman in Italian Open final and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cycling: Luckless Porte seals his place in Australian pantheon

Richie Porte's third place at the Tour De France on Sunday was the best finish for an Australian barring Cadel Evans and secures his place in the pantheon of the country's great road riders. Although Australia lacks the pedigree of some European nations, cycling is a hugely popular pastime Down Under and amateur peletons are an ubiquitous sight on the country's roads on weekend mornings.

Halep sees off Muguruza to reach Italian Open final

Top seed Simona Halep overcame Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 6-3 4-6 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final and stay on course for her third straight WTA title. Romanian Halep, who skipped the U.S. Open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Dubai title before the Tour was suspended and lifted the Prague crown on its resumption.

Five players out of French Open qualifying due to COVID-19

Five players have been withdrawn from the French Open qualifying tournament after two players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19, organisers have said. The qualifiers will begin later on Monday, with the main draw set to commence on Sept. 27.

Stunning Pogacar claims maiden Tour title in anti-climatic finale

Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the yellow jersey in the 21st stage on Sunday, a day after he pulled off a major coup to take the overall lead. While Sam Bennett won the final stage, the day belonged to Team UAE Emirates rider Pogacar, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Monday and is the youngest man to win the race since Henri Cornet in 1904.

McIlroy backs Wolff for future success after U.S. Open bid falls short

Rory McIlroy is confident Matthew Wolff will have many more opportunities to win a major after the American's U.S. Open bid unravelled in Sunday's final round. Wolff, who was bidding to become the first debutant to win the tournament since 1913, headed into the final round with a two-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau but three bogeys in the front nine tripped him up early.

Djokovic to face Schwartzman in Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic was made to work hard by Casper Ruud in blustery conditions before the world number one got past the unseeded Norwegian 7-5 6-3 on Sunday to reach the Italian Open final. The Serbian had to save two set points in the first set before finding his groove to reach his 10th title clash in Rome and remain on course to win his 36th ATP Masters 1000 crown and overtake Rafa Nadal on the all-time list.

MLB roundup: Yankees rout Red Sox for 10th straight win

J.A. Happ struck out nine batters over eight innings as the visiting New York Yankees recorded their season-high 10th straight win on Saturday with an 8-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Clint Frazier homered among his three hits and drove in three runs for the Yankees, who have won 10 in a row for the first time since June 8-18, 2012. New York has won 12 straight over Boston dating back to last season.

DeChambeau muscles his way to U.S. Open victory

A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau bashed his way to a six-shot U.S. Open victory on Sunday, silencing any lingering questions as to whether his brawny game could translate to the major stage. World number nine DeChambeau, who began the day two shots back of U.S. Open debutant Matthew Wolff, clinched his first major title with a mix of jaw-dropping drives and clutch putts, shooting a virtually flawless three-under-par 67 to reach six under for the tournament.

Patriots' RB White inactive after father killed in car crash

New England Patriots running back James White was inactive for Sunday's National Football League (NFL) game against the Seattle Seahawks following the death of his father, U.S. media reported. Tyrone White, a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department, was killed in a car crash on Sunday, while his mother Lisa was in critical condition.

Hall wins Portland Classic in playoff

Georgia Hall parred the second playoff hole Sunday to win the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon and earn her first LPGA Tour title in the United States. Hall, a 24-year-old from England whose other Tour win was the 2018 Women's British Open, outlasted South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai after both made par on the first playoff hole, the 18th. Hall got the title with an up-and-down par on the par-4 first hole at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-China to lose access to Australian space tracking station

China will lose access to a strategic space tracking station in Western Australia when its contract expires, the facilitys owners said, a decision that cuts into Beijings expanding space exploration and navigational capabilities in the Paci...

Skeletal remains of 4 persons found near Kedarnath

Skeletal remains of four persons killed in the Kedarnath disaster have been recovered from above Rambara on way to the Himalayan temple, seven years after the tragedy. The remains were found during a joint search operation by the police and...

Philippines' Duterte eases overseas travel ban on health workers

The Philippines president has eased an overseas travel ban on Filipino nurses and other medical workers to allow more to take jobs abroad, his spokesman said on Monday, as his government believes it has its coronavirus outbreak under contro...

Rheumatoid arthritis associated with 23 pc increased risk of diabetes: Study

A new study shows that rheumatoid arthritis RA is associated with a 23 percent increased risk of type 2 diabetes T2D, and may indicate that both diseases are linked to the bodys inflammatory response. The research was conducted by Zixing Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020