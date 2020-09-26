Sports News Roundup: Players must keep taking a knee to highlight BLM, says ex-QPR defender Onuoha; Swafford shakes off sting to grab lead in Dominican Republic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Jays wrap up playoff berth

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits including a solo homer, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth with a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday in Buffalo. Ryu (5-2) became the first Blue Jays starter to pitch in the seventh inning this season. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out four.

Domenicali to replace Carey as F1 CEO from January

Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali will replace Chase Carey as Formula One's chief executive from January next year, the sport's commercial rights holders Liberty Media announced on Friday. Carey, who replaced Bernie Ecclestone in 2017 when U.S.-based Liberty took over the sport, will move to the role of non-executive chairman.

New balls, please! Nadal unhappy with French Open choice

French Open organisers have had enough problems dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the dwindling number of fans on site and inclement weather but they faced another controversy on Friday -- criticism of the choice of ball for this year's edition. Roland Garros has switched to Wilson balls for the 2020 tournament after using Babolat for many years and 12-times champion Rafa Nadal was not impressed.

Soccer: Players must keep taking a knee to highlight BLM, says ex-QPR defender Onuoha

Players kneeling before games in support of the Black Lives Matter movement will ensure that it remains a topic of conversation and help bring about change, said former Queens Park Rangers (QPR) defender Nedum Onuoha. Former England striker Les Ferdinand said last week that taking a knee had become nothing short of a PR stunt and that the real message was being diluted.

Swafford shakes off sting to grab lead in Dominican Republic

Hudson Swafford was stung by a hornet early in his second round at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Friday but did not let that affect his game as the American went on to take the halfway lead in the Dominican Republic. Swafford, who started on the back nine, capped his round with three consecutive birdies for a five-under-par 67 that brought him to 12 under on the week and two strokes clear of Americans Sean O'Hair (67), Luke List (65) and Justin Suh (67).

Olympics: Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday proposed cutting back the number of staff at next year's Summer Games and shortening the opening period for training venues, as part of a plan to hold a streamlined event amid the pandemic. The Games, originally scheduled to start this summer, were postponed for a year by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government due to the novel coronavirus.

Lightning on verge of Stanley Cup after overtime win over Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightning used their vaunted powerplay to overcome the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime on Friday for a commanding 3-1 lead in the National Hockey League's best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final. Kevin Shattenkirk scored the winner seven minutes into the sudden-death extra period when he sent a snap shot through a screen on the powerplay to put the Lightning on the cusp of their first Stanley Cup since 2004.

Betts first Dodger to have MLB's top selling jersey

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has been a hit on and off the field in his first year with the team, finishing the season with the top selling jersey in Major League Baseball, the league said on Friday. Betts, acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, becomes the first member of the Dodgers to top the list since rankings began in 2010.

Schumacher's son sets reclaiming win record as new target

Michael Schumacher's son Mick says the prospect of Lewis Hamilton equalling the Ferrari great's all-time record of 91 wins has given him something to aim for when he gets to Formula One. Hamilton, who replaced Schumacher senior at Mercedes in 2013, can take his 91st victory in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix in Sochi -- a race he has won four times previously.

Verdasco questions French Open COVID-19 testing protocols after withdrawal

Spain's Fernando Verdasco questioned the French Open's COVID-19 testing protocols on Friday after having to withdraw from the tournament due to a positive result, which he deemed was false. Verdasco, 36, pulled out of the final Grand Slam of the year in Paris on Thursday, alongside Canada's Milos Raonic and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.