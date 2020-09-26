Sports News Roundup: Lightning on verge of Stanley Cup after overtime win over Stars; Swafford shakes off sting to grab lead in Dominican Republic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Domenicali to replace Carey as F1 CEO from January

Former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali will replace Chase Carey as Formula One's chief executive from January next year, the sport's commercial rights holders Liberty Media announced on Friday. Carey, who replaced Bernie Ecclestone in 2017 when U.S.-based Liberty took over the sport, will move to the role of non-executive chairman.

MLB roundup: Marlins down Yankees, clinch playoff spot

Pinch runner Monte Harrison scored on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins clinched a playoff spot with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. The Marlins had a magic number of one entering the 10th after the Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the day.

New balls, please! Nadal unhappy with French Open choice

French Open organisers have had enough problems dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the dwindling number of fans on site and inclement weather but they faced another controversy on Friday -- criticism of the choice of ball for this year's edition. Roland Garros has switched to Wilson balls for the 2020 tournament after using Babolat for many years and 12-times champion Rafa Nadal was not impressed.

Soccer: Players must keep taking a knee to highlight BLM, says ex-QPR defender Onuoha

Players kneeling before games in support of the Black Lives Matter movement will ensure that it remains a topic of conversation and help bring about change, said former Queens Park Rangers (QPR) defender Nedum Onuoha. Former England striker Les Ferdinand said last week that taking a knee had become nothing short of a PR stunt and that the real message was being diluted.

Swafford shakes off sting to grab lead in Dominican Republic

Hudson Swafford was stung by a hornet early in his second round at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Friday but did not let that affect his game as the American went on to take the halfway lead in the Dominican Republic. Swafford, who started on the back nine, capped his round with three consecutive birdies for a five-under-par 67 that brought him to 12 under on the week and two strokes clear of Americans Sean O'Hair (67), Luke List (65) and Justin Suh (67).

Lightning on verge of Stanley Cup after overtime win over Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightning used their vaunted powerplay to overcome the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime on Friday for a commanding 3-1 lead in the National Hockey League's best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final. Kevin Shattenkirk scored the winner seven minutes into the sudden-death extra period when he sent a snap shot through a screen on the powerplay to put the Lightning on the cusp of their first Stanley Cup since 2004.

Betts first Dodger to have MLB's top selling jersey

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has been a hit on and off the field in his first year with the team, finishing the season with the top selling jersey in Major League Baseball, the league said on Friday. Betts, acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, becomes the first member of the Dodgers to top the list since rankings began in 2010.

Verdasco questions French Open COVID-19 testing protocols after withdrawal

Spain's Fernando Verdasco questioned the French Open's COVID-19 testing protocols on Friday after having to withdraw from the tournament due to a positive result, which he deemed was false. Verdasco, 36, pulled out of the final Grand Slam of the year in Paris on Thursday, alongside Canada's Milos Raonic and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.

Reports: Nationals to extend manager Martinez

The Washington Nationals have agreed to extend the contract of manager Dave Martinez, multiple outlets reported, one day ahead of his 56th birthday. Martinez agreed to a three-year, $7.5 million deal that begins in the 2021 season, USA Today reported. He had a club option for 2021 on his existing deal.

NCAA reveals guidelines as hoops season approaches

The NCAA on Friday revealed strict guidelines in advance of the approaching 2020-21 NCAA basketball season with athletes and essential personnel separated into a "Tier 1" group that is distanced from outsiders. According to the guidelines, the Tier 1 group will receive COVID-19 testing three times a week and not on consecutive days. That core group would consist of 15 players, coaches and essential staff up to as many as 30 people.