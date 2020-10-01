Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Highlights: French Open day five; Astros, Rays sweep series and more

Highlights: French Open day five Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT): 1550 PLISKOVA TWINS OUT AS MUGURUZA BEATS KRISTYNA Easy as you like again for Djokovic Top seed Novak Djokovic barely broke sweat in reaching the French Open third round with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 thrashing of outclassed Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:27 IST
Sports News Roundup: Highlights: French Open day five; Astros, Rays sweep series and more
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@astros)

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Titans, Steelers game postponed again after more positive tests

The postponed Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans game that the National Football League had hoped to play earlier this week will be rescheduled to later this season after two more members of the Tennessee team tested positive for COVID-19. The NFL said in a statement on Thursday that an additional player and one staff member had tested positive and that the decision to postpone was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.

Highlights: French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT): 1550 PLISKOVA TWINS OUT AS MUGURUZA BEATS KRISTYNA Easy as you like again for Djokovic

Top seed Novak Djokovic barely broke sweat in reaching the French Open third round with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 thrashing of outclassed Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis on Thursday. Some rare rays of sunshine bathed the Court Philippe Chatrier but Djokovic was not in the mood for enjoying a break in the weather as he won in 83 minutes.

Fifth seed Tsitsipas swats aside Cuevas to reach third round

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a clinical performance to outclass Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-4 6-2 on Thursday and advance to the French Open third round. The 22-year-old Greek needed over three hours to rally from two sets down and beat little-known Spaniard Jaume Munar in round one and he could not have hoped for an easier second match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Muguruza eases into French Open third round

Former champion Garbine Muguruza breezed into the French Open third round with a routine 6-3 6-2 victory over Czech Kristyna Pliskova on Thursday. It was a welcome stroll on court Suzanne Lenglen for 2016 winner Muguruza, who had fought for three hours in her opening match and needed just over an hour to see off Pliskova.

'I've always put pressure on myself': Davis shines in Finals debut

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward Anthony Davis has waited his entire career to reach the NBA Finals, and in Game 1 on Wednesday, he showed he'll be making the most of it. The leading scorer in the Lakers' 116-98 win over the Miami Heat, Davis put up 34 points - tied for the third-highest Laker debut in the Finals - nine rebounds and five assists, adding heft to a formidable Los Angeles offense.

MLB roundup: Astros, Rays sweep series

Carlos Correa had two hits, including a homer for the go-ahead run, as the Houston Astros completed a two-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 3-1 victory in their American League wild-card series on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kyle Tucker went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Cristian Javier pitched three no-hit innings of relief to pick up the win.

Red Bull Racing spent 237.3 million pounds in 2019

Red Bull Racing spent 237.3 million pounds ($304.84 million) in finishing third in Formula One last season and recognised 'adaptions' would be needed to meet a $145 million cost cap coming in for 2021. The Honda-powered team, one of two owned by the Austrian energy drink company, reported a profit of 618,000 pounds compared to a previous 923,000 in the year ending Dec. 31.

Spaniard is first player convicted of courtsiding betting offence

Unranked Spaniard Gerard Platero Rodriguez has become the first tennis player convicted of 'courtsiding', which involves sending live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes. The Tennis Integrity Unit (ITU) said in a statement that Rodriguez, 25, had been suspended for four years and fined $15,000 for courtsiding, betting and non-cooperation offences.

Lakers dominate Heat for lopsided win in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Heavy favorites Los Angeles Lakers dismantled the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, as their opponent struggled with injuries after making a fast start. The Heat got a 13-point leg up in the first quarter but the lead was shortlived, as the Lakers drained 11 three-pointers to complete a 30-point turnaround and close out the first half, while Miami's defense crumbled inside the NBA's quarantined Orlando, Florida, campus.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqis gather in Baghdad to mark anti-government protests anniversary

A few hundred Iraqis gathered in Baghdads central Tahrir square on Thursday to mark the anniversary of anti-government unrest that erupted last year and to put pressure on the government to meet their demands. Protesters waved the Iraqi fla...

Paris faces further COVID restrictions as virus surges

The French government is poised to put Paris on maximum COVID alert from as soon as Monday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, a move which would likely force the closure of restaurants and bars and tighten other restrictions on public lif...

Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal before Durga Puja

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal before Durga Puja to look into the partys organisational aspects ahead of state assembly polls due in 2021, its state president Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday....

Zimbabwe power tariffs up 50%, another hike set for next month

Zimbabwes energy regulator has allowed the state power company to increase tariffs by 50 from Thursday while another hike by the same margin would come into effect next month. The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020