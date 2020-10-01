Sports News Roundup: Highlights: French Open day five; Astros, Rays sweep series and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Titans, Steelers game postponed again after more positive tests

The postponed Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans game that the National Football League had hoped to play earlier this week will be rescheduled to later this season after two more members of the Tennessee team tested positive for COVID-19. The NFL said in a statement on Thursday that an additional player and one staff member had tested positive and that the decision to postpone was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.

Highlights: French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT): 1550 PLISKOVA TWINS OUT AS MUGURUZA BEATS KRISTYNA Easy as you like again for Djokovic

Top seed Novak Djokovic barely broke sweat in reaching the French Open third round with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 thrashing of outclassed Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis on Thursday. Some rare rays of sunshine bathed the Court Philippe Chatrier but Djokovic was not in the mood for enjoying a break in the weather as he won in 83 minutes.

Fifth seed Tsitsipas swats aside Cuevas to reach third round

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas produced a clinical performance to outclass Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-1 6-4 6-2 on Thursday and advance to the French Open third round. The 22-year-old Greek needed over three hours to rally from two sets down and beat little-known Spaniard Jaume Munar in round one and he could not have hoped for an easier second match on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Muguruza eases into French Open third round

Former champion Garbine Muguruza breezed into the French Open third round with a routine 6-3 6-2 victory over Czech Kristyna Pliskova on Thursday. It was a welcome stroll on court Suzanne Lenglen for 2016 winner Muguruza, who had fought for three hours in her opening match and needed just over an hour to see off Pliskova.

'I've always put pressure on myself': Davis shines in Finals debut

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward Anthony Davis has waited his entire career to reach the NBA Finals, and in Game 1 on Wednesday, he showed he'll be making the most of it. The leading scorer in the Lakers' 116-98 win over the Miami Heat, Davis put up 34 points - tied for the third-highest Laker debut in the Finals - nine rebounds and five assists, adding heft to a formidable Los Angeles offense.

MLB roundup: Astros, Rays sweep series

Carlos Correa had two hits, including a homer for the go-ahead run, as the Houston Astros completed a two-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 3-1 victory in their American League wild-card series on Wednesday in Minneapolis. Kyle Tucker went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Cristian Javier pitched three no-hit innings of relief to pick up the win.

Red Bull Racing spent 237.3 million pounds in 2019

Red Bull Racing spent 237.3 million pounds ($304.84 million) in finishing third in Formula One last season and recognised 'adaptions' would be needed to meet a $145 million cost cap coming in for 2021. The Honda-powered team, one of two owned by the Austrian energy drink company, reported a profit of 618,000 pounds compared to a previous 923,000 in the year ending Dec. 31.

Spaniard is first player convicted of courtsiding betting offence

Unranked Spaniard Gerard Platero Rodriguez has become the first tennis player convicted of 'courtsiding', which involves sending live scoring data from a match to a third party for betting purposes. The Tennis Integrity Unit (ITU) said in a statement that Rodriguez, 25, had been suspended for four years and fined $15,000 for courtsiding, betting and non-cooperation offences.

Lakers dominate Heat for lopsided win in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Heavy favorites Los Angeles Lakers dismantled the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, as their opponent struggled with injuries after making a fast start. The Heat got a 13-point leg up in the first quarter but the lead was shortlived, as the Lakers drained 11 three-pointers to complete a 30-point turnaround and close out the first half, while Miami's defense crumbled inside the NBA's quarantined Orlando, Florida, campus.