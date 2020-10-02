Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: A's, Braves, Dodgers advance; Teenager Burel lifts French spirits in Paris and more

MLB roundup: A's, Braves, Dodgers advance The Oakland Athletics rallied from an early deficit and used eight pitchers Thursday to post a 6-4 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox in the decisive Game 3 of their American League wild-card series.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: A's, Braves, Dodgers advance

The Oakland Athletics rallied from an early deficit and used eight pitchers Thursday to post a 6-4 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox in the decisive Game 3 of their American League wild-card series. Oakland's first postseason series win since 2006 advances the second-seeded AL West champion into the AL Division Series against the sixth-seeded Houston Astros. The White Sox were trying to advance in the postseason for the first time since winning the 2005 World Series.

Cycling: Jakobsen to undergo surgeries to rebuild jaw

Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen has said he will undergo reconstructive surgery next week to fix his jaw two months after a horrific crash at the Tour of Poland. The Deceuninck-Quick Step team member was put in a medically induced coma after a collision with compatriot Dylan Groenewegen as they sprinted to the finish on the first stage of the race.

Enhanced rules in place for COVID-19-exposed NFL teams

On the heels of the Tennessee Titans' COVID-19 outbreak, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams Thursday with enhanced protocols for teams possibly exposed to the virus. NFL.com and ESPN.com reported the contents of the memo.

WNBA stronger after successful quarantined season, Commissioner Engelbert says

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) is emerging stronger than before from its quarantined season, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said on Thursday, as the league completes a truncated schedule away from its loyal fans. The Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm face off in the WNBA Finals starting on Friday, in a best-of-five championship series inside the league's Bradenton, Florida, campus where players gathered in July to live and compete in a quarantined setting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Teenager Burel lifts French spirits in Paris

Less than a year ago, Clara Burel was playing tennis with foam balls following a wrist injury, but on Thursday the teenager became the youngest French woman in 12 years to reach the third round at Roland Garros. The 19-year-old beat Slovenian Kaja Juvan 7-6(6) 6-2, a day after her mixed doubles partner at the Youth Olympic Games, Hugo Gaston, with whom she won the bronze medal, also reached the third round at Roland Garros.

Returning champion Munoz in four-way tie at the top in Mississippi

Returning champion Sebastian Munoz drained four straight birdies on the back nine to claim his share of a four-way tie at the top of the leaderboard in the first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Thursday. Colombia's Munoz shot an eight-under par 64 in Jackson, Mississippi, with a trio of Americans - Kevin Chappell, Charley Hoffman and 2016 PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker - equaling the effort in a field that offered little room for error.

U.S. Olympic reform bill approved by Congress, awaits Trump signature

Legislation that will trigger a massive overhaul of the U.S. Olympic system offering athletes greater protection and more input into decision making was unanimously passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday and sent to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature. Arising from the Larry Nassar gymnastics sex abuse scandal, the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act calls for increased funding for the U.S. Center for SafeSport and more athlete representation on the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) board and sport National Governing Bodies (NGB).

Athens Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19

This year's Athens Marathon, scheduled to take place on Nov. 7-8, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said in a statement. The Greek athletic federation, SEGAS, said they considered a number of scenarios, including conducting only the full 42 km race and reducing the number of participants, but were forced to call it off as they could not guarantee the safety of the runners.

Heat adapting after injury-plagued Game 1 loss to Lakers

Miami Heat players insisted their team can bounce back from a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, despite injuries that sidelined two of their top playmakers during Wednesday's 116-98 defeat. Point guard Goran Dragic, who suffered a torn plantar fascia to his left foot, and forward Bam Adebayo, who suffered a neck strain, were both were doubtful to participate in Game 2 on Friday, Miami said on Thursday.

NBA Finals Game 1 draws lowest TV rating in history

Despite featuring the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and having two major-market teams playing in the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night drew record-low TV ratings. The game -- a 116-98 Lakers win -- drew 7.41 million viewers to ABC, according to overnight ratings. The previous low was 8.06 million viewers for Game 3 of the 2003 NBA Finals between the New Jersey Nets and San Antonio Spurs.

