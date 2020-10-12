Sports News Roundup: LeBron earns 'respect' and fourth Finals MVP award; Lakers return to glory, claim record-tying 17th NBA title and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Falcons fire HC Quinn, GM Dimitroff after 0-5 start

The Atlanta Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Sunday night, hours after the team lost at home 23-16 to Carolina for its first 0-5 start since 1997. Team president and CEO Rich McKay takes over day-to-day football operations and will assist owner Arthur Blank in a search for a new GM and coach. According to a release by the team, Dimitroff's duties will be handled by various members of the Falcons staff for the rest of 2020.

Rays to go with RHP Morton in Game 2

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Charlie Morton will start Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday at San Diego. Morton will take the ball against the Houston Astros in the neutral-site contest being played at Petco Park.

Laird ends drought with playoff win in Las Vegas

Martin Laird sank a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Sunday, the Scot's fourth PGA Tour title and first since 2013. With sunlight fading at TPC Summerlin, the 37-year-old drilled in a tricky 12-footer to beat Austin Cook and Matthew Wolff.

Golf: Kim keeps Inbee at bay to claim maiden major title

With a string of near-misses at the majors and Olympic champion Park In-bee breathing down her neck, it was a relieved Kim Sei-young who tapped in the winning putt to claim the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday. Kim's triumph at Aronimink Golf Course after a scintillating final round 63 put paid to her status as the most prolific winner on the LPGA Tour among active players never to have won a major title.

LeBron earns 'respect' and fourth Finals MVP award

LeBron James became the first player to win NBA Finals MVP honors with three different teams on Sunday, and for LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel the Ohio native has cemented his status as the best player "the basketball universe has ever seen". James's fourth NBA championship, which came after he led the Lakers to a 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game Six, also saw him take home his fourth Finals MVP award.

Lakers return to glory, claim record-tying 17th NBA title

The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2, restoring the storied franchise to the top of the basketball world. The Lakers' victory tied them with the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships and capped an unprecedented season that resumed in July at a spectator-free campus at Disney World in Florida after a four-month COVID-19 shutdown.

King Nadal continues Paris reign with record-equalling 20th Slam

Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. Tennis fans would have been salivating at the prospect of another epic clash in one of the sport's greatest rivalries but it proved to be one of the most one-sided Grand Slam finals in the Open era under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

League shuffles schedule due to positive COVID-19 tests

The NFL has released its updated schedule in light of the postponement of this week's Denver Broncos game against the New England Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests. Members of the Patriots and Tennessee Titans have tested positive for the virus in recent days. The Titans, who have seen a large outbreak among players and staff, are currently scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

NFL roundup: Dak suffers ugly injury in Cowboys win

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was sent to hospital and headed for surgery after suffering a significant injury to his right leg during a game against the New York Giants in Dallas on Sunday. In the third quarter, Prescott ran the ball on first down and as he was tackled, his right ankle bent severely under the weight of Giants defensive back Logan Ryan and he immediately called for attention from the sideline.