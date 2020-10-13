Sports News Roundup: Rafa's Roland Garros record the best in sport; Padres of Pham recovering after being stabbed and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rafa's Roland Garros record the best in sport: Murray

Rafa Nadal's record of 13 French Open singles titles is one of sport's all-time greatest achievements and one that is unlikely to ever be broken, Andy Murray has said. Spaniard Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday to draw level with Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam titles.

Padres of Pham recovering after being stabbed

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed in the lower back Sunday, the team announced Monday. Pham was attacked during an incident outside an establishment, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, citing unnamed sources. Per the report, an argument involving people Pham didn't know was ongoing near Pham's car, and when he asked the people to move away from his car, he was stabbed.

Sagan wins Giro Stage 10, Almeida extends overall lead

Triple world champion Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe earned his first stage victory in the Giro d'Italia after he claimed the 10th stage in wet conditions on Tuesday, hours after two teams pulled out due to positive COVID-19 cases. Slovak Sagan, 30, won the 177km mountain trek between Lanciano and Tortoreto in a time of just over four hours with UAE Team Emirates' American rider Brandon McNulty finishing second, 19 seconds behind.

After successful bubble, league grapples with uncertain future

As the NBA bursts its bubble following the completion of the Finals on Sunday, the league now faces tough questions about when next season will begin and what it will look like. The league's three-month stay at Walt Disney World in Orlando was a huge success, with no players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19 after the virus derailed the season in March for four months.

Olympics: Tokyo to host international gymnastics event in November

Tokyo will host an international gymnastics tournament on Nov. 8, the Japan Gymnastics Association (JGA) has said, an event which could serve as a trial run for next year's rearranged Olympic Games. The event is sanctioned by the International Gymnastics Federation and will feature 32 athletes from Japan, China, Russia and the United States.

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden but is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation", the federation said.

Solheim Cup to be played at Spain's Finca Cortesin in 2023

The 2023 Solheim Cup will be played at Spain's world-renowned championship course at Finca Cortesin, Andalusia, the Ladies European Tour said on Tuesday. The dates for the prestigious international tournament, where top players from the United States face those of Europe, still need to be finalised, the Ladies European Tour said in a statement.

Renault F1 test signals a 'new beginning' for Alonso

Double world champion Fernando Alonso said he was ready for a fresh start as he tested the latest Renault Formula One car in Barcelona on Tuesday. The Spaniard, a two-times Le Mans 24 Hours winner, has not competed in a grand prix since he left McLaren at the end of 2018 but is returning next year as replacement for departing Australian Daniel Ricciardo.

Three more Rapids games postponed due to outbreak

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak affecting the Colorado Rapids prompted Major League Soccer to postpone the club's next three scheduled games on Monday. The Rapids already had missed their past four scheduled games as five players and 13 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

ATP roundup: Wawrinka survives St. Petersburg opener

Fifth-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland survived three match points before pulling out a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over Great Britain's Daniel Evans on Monday in the first round of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Open. Evans served for the match at 6-3, 6-5 and was up 40-0 in the game before Wawrinka won the next five points in a row. The streak continued when Wawrinka captured the first four points of the tiebreaker, and Wawrinka went on to level the match.