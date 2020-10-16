Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. French Open champ Swiatek adjusting to celebrity status

French Open champion Iga Swiatek says she is trying to adjust to her new celebrity status after becoming the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title. The 19-year-old beat American Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-1 in Saturday's final to become the youngest winner of the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros since Monica Seles in 1992. NFL: Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said. The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added that they were in the process of confirming the results. Rockets GM Morey steps down

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey announced Thursday that he will step down on Nov. 1 after 13 seasons at the helm of the franchise. Executive vice president of basketball operations Rafael Stone was promoted to general manager. Pro Football Hall of Fame DE Dean dies

Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Fred Dean died late Wednesday night. He was 68. "The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Fred Dean," Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He exemplified many of the values learned from this great game -- commitment, integrity, courage -- over the course of his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred's wife, Pam, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations." Cycling-Ulissi wins Giro stage 13 as Almeida strengthens overall lead

Italian Diego Ulissi claimed a career eighth Giro d'Italia stage when he won Friday's 13th stage, a 192-km ride between Cervia and Monselice. The Team UAE Emirates rider outsprinted Joao Almeida, who consolidated his overall lead as second place earned the Portuguese a six-second time bonus. Olympics: Japan to test anti-virus measures at near-full baseball stadium

Yokohama Stadium will hold three baseball games at around 80% capacity later this month as Japan looks to test its COVID-19 countermeasures at big events ahead of the rearranged Tokyo Olympics next year. Professional sports stadiums in Japan have been limited to 50% capacity as part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, with the vast majority of games going ahead without issue. Empty Wimbledon part of organisers' 2021 plans

Next year's Wimbledon Championships could be held without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam said on Friday. The tournament in England was cancelled this year for the first time since World War Two due to the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 43,000 people in the United Kingdom. More turmoil as IWF appoints third leader in three days

The troubled International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has appointed its third interim president in as many days, with Britain's Michael Irani taking over from Thailand's Intarat Yodbangtoey. Yodbangtoey had replaced American Ursula Papandrea in the role after an emergency meeting of the executive board on Tuesday. Hatton grabs first round lead at CJ Cup

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton fired four birdies and an eagle in his first nine holes and finished with a seven-under-par 65 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the PGA Tour's CJ Cup in Las Vegas on Thursday. Starting on the back nine, Hatton seized the momentum early in his round at the Shadow Creek course when he holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the par-four 12th. USA Cricket eyes full ICC membership by 2030

USA Cricket has launched its first strategic plan https://www.usacricket.org/media-release/usa-cricket-launches-foundational-plan outlining initiatives to be launched until the end of 2023 with the target of becoming a full member of the International Cricket Council by 2030. The USA Cricket Foundational Plan identifies five objectives - growing engagement, increasing participation levels, improving the performance of its national teams, operating sustainably and building trust across the local cricket community.