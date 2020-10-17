Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL: Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said. The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added that they were in the process of confirming the results. Report: Chiefs deal could pay RB Bell $1.69 million

Running back Le'Veon Bell's contract with the Kansas City Chiefs carries a low price tag, ESPN reported Friday. Bell was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday, and he signed with the Chiefs on Thursday. Alabama coach Saban tests negative in COVID-19 follow-up

Alabama coach Nick Saban received a negative result in follow-up COVID-19 testing, the school announced Friday. The result leaves open the possibility for Saban to coach in Saturday's showdown between the No. 2 Crimson Tide and No. 3 Georgia at Tuscaloosa, Ala. Schauffele's birdie blitz gives him lead in Las Vegas

Xander Schauffele sank seven birdies over his first nine holes en route to a second round eight-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas on Friday. Starting on the back nine, the 26-year-old American birdied the 11th and then caught fire from the par-three 13th when his tee shot nearly found the cup. Kansas F De Sousa opts out of 2020-21 season

Kansas senior forward Silvio De Sousa opted out of the 2020-21 college basketball season on Friday to focus on "some personal issues." De Sousa is best known for his role in a brawl during the closing seconds of a game against Kansas State on Jan. 21. His actions in the melee earned him a 12-game suspension from the Big 12 Conference. Maple Leafs sign Thornton, 41, to one-year contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran forward Joe Thornton to a one-year, $700,000 contract, the team announced Friday. The transaction comes one day after Thornton announced he was joining HC Davos of the Swiss National League. The 41-year-old Ontario native will compete with HC Davos before joining the Maple League in their preparations for the 2020-21 season, which is targeted to begin on Jan. 1. British, American challengers launch America's Cup yachts

British challengers INEOS Team UK unveiled their second generation America's Cup yacht in Auckland on Saturday, just 24 hours after fellow challengers American Magic launched their second boat and almost capsized it. The British AC75 foiling monohull, named 'Britannia', had one significant difference from their first generation boat, with the addition of a bustle keel. Ex-Angels employee indicted in Skaggs' death

A former Los Angeles Angels employee was indicted in the 2019 overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Eric Kay, who worked in the team's media relations department for 24 years, is charged in the indictment with distributing the drug fentanyl that caused Skaggs' death. A federal grand jury in Texas, where Skaggs died, returned the indictment, which was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth. Robinho leaves Santos as controversy grows over rape verdict

Santos and Robinho decided on Friday to suspend the deal that brought the former Real Madrid player back to Brazil after sponsors reportedly threatened to cut contracts with the club for signing a player convicted of rape charges in Italy. “Santos and Robinho have by mutual agreement resolved to suspend the contract signed on 10 October so that player can concentrate exclusively on his court defence in Italy,” the club said in a statement posted on Twitter. ATP roundup: Shapovalov tops Wawrinka at St. Petersburg

Second-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov knocked off fifth-seeded Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5 on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Open in Russia. Shapovalov recorded seven aces while knocking off the Swiss player in one hour and 41 minutes. He will next face third-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev, who registered a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Brit Cameron Norrie.