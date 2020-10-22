Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Jaguars DE Lynch comes out of retirement; Becker pleads not guilty over failing to return trophies and more

The team announced Wednesday that defensive end Aaron Lynch decided to come out of retirement and was reinstated from their reserve/retired list to their exempt/commissioner permission list. Ravens acquire DE Ngakoue from Vikings for draft picks The Ravens and Minnesota Vikings finalized a trade Thursday that sent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore in exchange for two draft picks, the teams announced.

Updated: 22-10-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Jaguars DE Lynch comes out of retirement

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting some help for their defense. The team announced Wednesday that defensive end Aaron Lynch decided to come out of retirement and was reinstated from their reserve/retired list to their exempt/commissioner permission list.

Becker pleads not guilty over failing to return trophies to settle debts: report

German tennis great Boris Becker pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that he had failed to hand over his Grand Slam trophies in order to settle his debts, the Press Association reported. The former tennis player, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is also accused of not complying with obligation to disclose information.

Vic Open women's, men's golf event canceled for 2021

The Vic Open, an Australian event that is part of both the LPGA Tour and the men's European Tour, was canceled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement regarding the scheduled February tournament was made Thursday (Australia time). The tournament is held at the 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Victoria, near Melbourne.

Rays' bats come alive in Game 2 to even World Series

Brandon Lowe homered twice as the Tampa Bay Rays offense came to life to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 and even the World Series at one game apiece on Wednesday in Arlington. Lowe, the team's best hitter during the regular season but who has struggled during the postseason, broke out of his slump with a solo shot in the first inning before adding a two-run blast in the fifth to extend the Rays lead to 5-0.

Oilers ink D Russell to contract extension

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract extension that will run through the 2021-22 season, the team announced. Russell could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Martin wins Vuelta mountain stage, Roglic stays in red

Dan Martin claimed victory on stage three of the Vuelta a Espana as early race leader Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma also put in a strong showing to remain in red on Thursday. The 166km Lodosa to Vinuesa route featured two categorised climbs which ultimately decided the outcome of the stage.

I regret U.S. Open and Roland Garros failures, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has played some of the best tennis of his life in 2020 but he regrets the failure to win either the U.S. Open or the French Open in his bid to become the world's most trophy-laden player, the world number one said on Thursday. Having won the Australian Open in January, Djokovic was disqualified at the U.S. Open after inadvertently hitting a line judge in the neck with a petulant swipe of the ball during his fourth-round clash with Pablo Carreno Busta.

Ravens acquire DE Ngakoue from Vikings for draft picks

The Ravens and Minnesota Vikings finalized a trade Thursday that sent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to Baltimore in exchange for two draft picks, the teams announced. The Vikings will receive a third-round pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-round selection in 2022, multiple media outlets reported. The deal comes under two months removed from Minnesota acquiring Ngakoue from Jacksonville. The Vikings nearly recoup what they gave up for Ngakoue on Aug. 30 - a second-round pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022.

Pelicans tab Stan Van Gundy as head coach

Stan Van Gundy has agreed to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The Athletic reported that Van Gundy will sign a four-year deal with the Pelicans.

Former Raiders OL Henderson dies at 35

Offensive lineman Mario Henderson, who played four seasons for the then-Oakland Raiders, died Wednesday at the age of 35. No cause of death was announced.

