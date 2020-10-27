Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Motor racing: Hamilton's future comes more into focus after record win

Mercedes Formula One boss Toto Wolff jokingly suggested he would have to sell the factory to keep Lewis Hamilton after the Briton's record 92nd career win in Portugal on Sunday. Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the year, by which time the 35-year-old is likely to have won a record-equalling seventh championship and rank as the most successful driver in the history of the sport. NFL injury notebook: Browns' Beckham suffers knee injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and center JC Tretter both suffered apparent leg injuries on the same play early in the first quarter of Sunday's 37-34 victory at Cincinnati. On the Browns' second offensive snap, quarterback Baker Mayfield was intercepted on a deep throw down the right sideline intended for Beckham. Beckham was assisted off the field and taken to the Browns' locker room. Olympics: FIG president hopes Tokyo meet opens door for postponed Games

Morinari Watanabe is no stranger to pressure but the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) president says he has never felt such responsibility ahead of a four-nation meet in November that could "open the door" to the Tokyo Olympics. The Tokyo meet will feature gymnasts from Japan, the United States, China and Russia and marks the first international event to be held at an Olympics venue since the Games were postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Odell Beckham suffers season-ending knee ligament tear on injury-filled Week 7 Sunday

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday's 37-34 win over the rival Cincinnati Bengals, punctuating an NFL Week 7 riddled with injuries. The three-time Pro Bowler went down in the first quarter after attempting to tackle Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips, who had intercepted a deep throw by Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. He was clutching his left knee while lying on the ground after the play. LSU suspends T Rosenthal indefinitely

LSU suspended starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal indefinitely, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. Orgeron did not give a reason for the discipline. D Daley retires, moves into Penguins' front office

Defenseman Trevor Daley retired on Monday to take a front-office job with the Pittsburgh Penguins. A second-round selection by Dallas in the 2002 NHL Draft, Daley appeared in 1,058 regular-season games and scored 309 points (89 goals, 220 assists) with the Stars (2003-15), Chicago Blackhawks (2015), Penguins (2015-17) and Detroit Red Wings (2017-20). NFL roundup: Steelers stay unbeaten, hand Titans first loss

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns as the Pittsburgh Steelers rode a big first half to a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville. The Steelers built a 20-point lead in the third quarter, then held on as Stephen Gostkowski missed wide right on a potential tying 45-yard field goal with 19 seconds left. Dodgers' Kershaw rewriting legacy in World Series

Clayton Kershaw's postseason misery has been a defining part of his legacy but he has done wonders to change that narrative by putting his Los Angeles Dodgers on the cusp of their first World Series title since 1988. One of the best pitchers of his generation, the Dodgers ace, 31, has enjoyed a breakthrough October and soaked up the moment on Sunday after paving the way for a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven World Series. Kershaw sticks to the plan as Dodgers win World Series Game 5

Clayton Kershaw struck out six and foiled a brazen attempt at stealing home by Tampa Bay center fielder Manuel Margot as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Rays 4-2 in Game Five of the World Series on Sunday. The victory gives the Dodgers a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series and they can seal the title with a win in Tuesday's Game Six. In conservative Mexico, 'Muxes' soccer team tackles outdated LGBT stereotypes

A soccer team in Mexico's capital is shooting for greater inclusion for the LGBT community by relying on the widespread love of Latin America's most popular sport. Mexico City's "Muxes", named after the indigenous transgender women who have been part of southern Mexican communities for centuries, offer a unique space for LGBT people in a conservative nation of 126 million people.