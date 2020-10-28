Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. World champion Coleman to miss Olympics after ban for whereabouts failure

World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman will miss next year's Tokyo Olympics after being banned for two years for breaching whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Tuesday. Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended by the AIU in June. Cycling: Woods takes Vuelta stage seven, Carapaz stays in red

Canadian Michael Woods claimed a second career win on the Vuelta when he prevailed in the seventh stage, a 159.7-km hilly ride between Vitoria-Gasteiz and Villanueva de Valdegovia on Tuesday. The EF-Education First rider attacked from a five-man leading group, 1.5km from the finish, to beat Spaniards Omar Fraile and Alejandro Valverde, who were second and third, respectively. ACC foes Louisville, Virginia Tech search for consistency

Atlantic Coast Conference counterparts Virginia Tech and Louisville meet Saturday at Cardinal Stadium aiming to avoid falling out of the conference race. The Cardinals and Hokies were picked fourth and fifth in the preseason ACC poll, but have experienced ups and downs through the first half of the 2020 season. Golf: Masters Par 3 contest cancelled at spectator-free Augusta

The popular Par 3 contest normally held on the eve of the Masters will not be played next month since spectators will not be allowed at the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Augusta National Golf Club said on Tuesday. The beloved exhibition, which began in 1960, has become one of the most endearing traditions at the Masters and is very much a family affair as golfers often have wives, girlfriends, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews serve as caddies. Callaway to buy rest of Topgolf

Golf club maker Callaway Golf Co said on Tuesday it would buy the rest of Topgolf Entertainment Group, giving the U.S. driving-range operator an equity value of about $2 billion. Shares of Callaway, which has been an investor in Topgolf since 2006 and currently owns a 14% stake in the company, were up 2.3% at $20.25 in extended trading. I take my hat off to Hamilton, says old foe Rosberg

Nico Rosberg hailed Lewis Hamilton's record 92nd Formula One win and sporting longevity as a great achievement on Tuesday but said the way the Briton was using his platform to raise awareness for global issues was just as impressive. The 35-year-olds were team mates and fierce rivals at Mercedes from 2013 until the German won the 2016 title and immediately retired. NFL reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the NFL stayed even from the previous week, according to numbers released Tuesday by the league and the NFL Players Association. Testing for Oct. 18-24 resulted in 19 new cases, including eight positives among players and 11 confirmed positives among other personnel -- numbers that are identical to last week. Longtime Coyotes F Hanzal announces retirement

Veteran forward Martin Hanzal officially retired after 12 NHL seasons and multiple back surgeries. Hanzal, 33, registered 338 career points (127 goals, 211 assists) and 574 penalty minutes in 673 games with the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes (2007-17), Minnesota Wild (2017) and Dallas Stars (2017-18). Dodgers intent on ending title drought in Game 6

There will be no backing down from the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their best pitcher on the mound and a relentless offense in tow. The Rays' assignment: stopping the Dodgers from winning their first World Series title in 32 years. Olympics: 'Normal again' - U.S. gymnasts blaze a trail to Tokyo meet

Gymnasts are used to having pressure on their shoulders but the athletes heading to Tokyo for next month's special meet might feel they are carrying an Olympian burden. The meet will feature gymnasts from Japan, the United States, China and Russia and marks the first international event to be held at a Tokyo Olympic venue since the Games were postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.