Sports News Roundup: Vienna Open final; Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Rublev sets up Vienna Open final with lucky loser Sonego

Andrey Rublev marched into the Vienna Open final after Saturday's semi-final opponent Kevin Anderson retired with a leg injury in the second set to leave the Russian one win away from securing a Tour-leading fifth title in 2020. Rublev, ranked eighth in the world, has yet to drop a set at the tournament and moved into the final when South African Anderson retired while trailing 6-4 4-1.

Austrian Thiem joins Djokovic in skipping Paris Masters

Austrian Dominic Thiem has joined world number one Novak Djokovic in pulling out of next week's Paris Masters after struggling with blisters in his foot during the Vienna Open. U.S. Open champion Thiem complained of the problem after his title defense in Vienna ended in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Reunited with coach, Australian Barty back in the groove

World number one Ash Barty feels refreshed after a lengthy break from tennis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 24-year-old hopes the interval would prove a blessing as she returned to training to get ready for the home Australian summer. The Queenslander did not play a match since February and opted not to defend her French Open title after also skipping the U.S. Open Grand Slam in New York.

ATP Finals continue plans for closed-door event in London

The ATP Finals, the flagship event on the men's tennis Tour, will continue preparations to be held without spectators in London this month, organizers said, following the announcement of a month-long lockdown in England starting next week. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the lockdown would kick in on Thursday and last until Dec. 2 to contain the spread of the coronavirus after positive cases passed one million in the United Kingdom.

Two-time World Cup winner Rapinoe, WNBA champ Bird announce engagement

Two-time soccer World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe and 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird are getting hitched. The sports power couple announced their engagement with a photo posted to Bird's Instagram account on Friday and a representative for Rapinoe confirmed the news to Reuters, as congratulations for the couple poured in across social media.

Hall TKOs Silva in 4th round at UFC Fight Night

Uriah Hall scored a TKO over Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout on Saturday at the main event of UFC's Fight Night in Las Vegas. Hall stopped Silva at 1:24 with punches before displaying ultimate respect to the legend, whose career in the Octagon likely came to an end at the UFC Apex.

Pirates decline Archer's $11M option

The Pittsburgh Pirates have declined the $11 million option on Chris Archer, making the starting pitcher a free agent, multiple outlets reported Saturday night. Archer, 32, will get a $250,000 buyout on a $25.5 million contract he signed with Tampa Bay in 2014. The Rays traded Archer to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline in 2018 for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows.

Trump signs U.S. reform bill into law after Nassar abuse scandal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a bill designed to give Olympic athletes greater protection and more input into decision making in the wake of the Larry Nassar gymnastics sexual abuse scandal. The Empowering Olympic, Paralympic and Amateur Athletes Act increases funding for the U.S. Center for SafeSport and creates more athlete representation on the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) board and sport National Governing Bodies (NGB).

Tennis: World No. 2 Halep tests positive for COVID-19

World number two Simona Halep tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is recovering well from her mild symptoms. "Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," the 29-year-old Romanian said on Twitter on Saturday. "I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms.

Redman grabs one-shot lead in windy Bermuda

Doc Redman tamed strong winds to card a four-under-par 67 in the Bermuda Championship third round on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead as he guns for his first PGA Tour win. The 22-year-old waved to cheering fans after he coolly sank a long birdie putt on the par-three 16th to take the lead at 10-under. The tournament is the first PGA Tour event to allow fans since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.