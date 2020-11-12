Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:28 IST
Sports News Roundup: Djokovic leads cast as London bids farewell to ATP Finals; Ravens: No close contacts to latest player to test positive and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic leads cast as London bids farewell to ATP Finals

It will not be the party envisaged as London bids farewell to the ATP Finals but despite the strangest of circumstances the season-ender should provide an upbeat note on which to finish a difficult year for tennis. The ATP's blue-riband event has proved a huge success since it switched to London's cavernous O2 Arena in 2009, drawing sell-out crowds to watch the world's top eight singles players and doubles pairs go head-to-head.

Ravens: No close contacts to latest player to test positive

The Baltimore Ravens found out Thursday morning that another player has tested positive for COVID-19, but the team said there are no high-risk contacts of the player. The unidentified player is in self quarantine, the team said.

Golf: Nicklaus clubs away question about his support for Trump

Two weeks after wading into turbulent political waters by publicly supporting President Donald Trump in the U.S. election and warning the country against turning "socialist", Jack Nicklaus clubbed away a question about the matter on Thursday. The 80-year-old Nicklaus, the most prolific major winner of all-time with 18 titles in the four biggest championships, had earlier hit the ceremonial first tee shot with fellow great Gary Player at the Masters at Augusta National.

Tennis: German Lisicki faces difficult comeback after knee surgery

Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki of Germany faces another lengthy wait outside the courts after undergoing surgery for a knee injury she suffered at the start of the week in a WTA event in Austria. Lisicki, who lost to Marion Bartoli in the 2013 Wimbledon final, returned to the circuit in August after spending a year on the sidelines to recover from glandular fever.

Former FA chairman Clarke steps down from FIFA Council

Greg Clarke stepped down from the FIFA Council on Thursday, two days after resigning as English Football Association chairman having referred to "coloured footballers" during questions from members of parliament. European soccer governing body UEFA said Clarke had spoken to its president Aleksander Ceferin on Thursday and agreed to resign as one of its representatives on the FIFA Council, the main decision-making body of the world soccer organisation.

Golf: Woods launches Masters title defense after early weather delay

Tiger Woods got his Masters title defense off to a steady start with a par on his opening hole on Thursday after first-round action of golf's most eagerly anticipated annual gathering resumed following a nearly three-hour weather delay. The delay due to lightning and heavy rain forced players off the course 25 minutes after the first groups teed off at Augusta National Golf Club and ensured opening-round action will spill into Friday given the decreased November daylight.

Tokyo Olympics athletes exempted from 14-day isolation: organisers

Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next year's Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spreading. Olympic organisers said on Thursday details still need to be worked out, but measures for athletes are likely to include coronavirus testing within 72 hours before arriving in Japan. But they warned decisions on spectators from overseas have yet to be made, saying a 14-day quarantine was "impossible".

Cycling: Trek-Segafredo lift suspension of Simmons - report

Trek-Segafredo have lifted their suspension of junior world champion Quinn Simmons and the 19-year-old will join their off-season training camp before returning to competition next year, the Cyclingnews website reported. Simmons was suspended for making what the team described as "divisive, incendiary, and detrimental" statements online in a twitter post responding to criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

VanVleet: 'Time to cash out' in free agency

With NBA free agency set to begin next week, coveted guard Fred VanVleet has his eyes set on breaking the bank. "I'm trying to get paid, man," VanVleet said in an appearance on JJ Redick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast. "I'm not shy about that.

" Motor racing: W Series links up with Formula One for 2021 and beyond

The women-only W Series will link up with Formula One next season and beyond with eight support races at grand prix weekends, organisers said on Thursday. The series started up in 2019 but cancelled racing this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

