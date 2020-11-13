Sports News Roundup: Johnson grabs share of Masters lead with first-round completed; Rivers tops Marino for fifth in all-time passing yards and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: Johnson grabs share of Masters lead with first-round completed

World number one Dustin Johnson was a model of precision as he moved into a three-way share of the lead with Englishman Paul Casey and South African Dylan Frittelli when the delayed first round of the Masters was completed on Friday. Forty-four players were yet to finish their opening round on Thursday when play was suspended at Augusta National Golf Club due to darkness and of those it was Johnson and Frittelli who joined Casey at the top of a jam-packed leaderboard.

Basketball: Goorjian to coach Australia's Boomers at Tokyo Olympics

American Brian Goorjian will lead Australia's Boomers at the Olympics for the third time in Tokyo next year after being appointed national head coach until 2023 on Friday. Another American, Brett Brown, quit the job last October in the wake of the postponement of the Games for a year and his sacking by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Rivers tops Marino for fifth in all-time passing yards

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers moved into fifth place on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list on his first drive Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. Rivers, in his first season with the Colts after spending 16 years with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, began the night with 61,358 yards. He threw an 11-yard completion to rookie running back Jonathan Taylor on Indianapolis' first play from scrimmage to surpass Dan Marino for fifth all-time.

Browns close facility due to positive player test

A positive test result from a player led the Cleveland Browns to close the team facility in Berea, Ohio, on Friday. "Earlier this morning, we were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "Our facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted."

Kenya's Manangoi gets two-year ban for anti-doping violation: AIU

Former 1,500 metres world champion Elijah Manangoi of Kenya has been handed a two-year ban after missing three tests under whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Friday. Manangoi was provisionally suspended in July for the violations and the AIU said his ban will come into effect "on the date of the third Whereabouts Failure" from Dec. 22 2019.

Golf: McIlroy needs record comeback to win Masters after poor start

Rory McIlroy will need a record comeback to win the Masters after falling 10 strokes off the first-round lead on Friday. Four-times major winner McIlroy looked completely out-of-sorts in posting a three-over-par 75 in ideal conditions for low scoring at Augusta National.

Olympics: With organsisers on a high, Bach's Tokyo visit is a reminder of long road ahead

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will welcome Thomas Bach next week with a spring in their step, but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president is sure to ask demanding questions in private, even if his support remains unwavering in public. The visit will be Bach's first to the Japanese capital since he and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in March decided to postpone the Games because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Colts double up Titans, forge tie atop AFC South

Nyheim Hines caught a touchdown pass and ran for a second score, Philip Rivers topped Dan Marino for No. 5 on the NFL's all-time passing yardage list and the Indianapolis Colts tied the Tennessee Titans for first place in the AFC South with a 34-17 win Thursday night in Nashville. Hines' 2-yard run with 2:51 left in the third quarter gave Indianapolis (6-3) a 20-17 lead. It came four plays after Trevor Daniel, Tennessee's third punter in as many games, shanked a 17-yard punt that set up a 27-yard field for the Colts.

Liverpool's Salah tests positive for coronavirus, says Egyptian FA

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the coronavirus on the eve of Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo, the Egyptian Football Association said on Friday. "The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, was infected with the Coronavirus, after his test came back positive," the federation said in a statement on its Facebook page.

U.S. players send anti-racism messages before Wales draw

The United States men's team stepped on to the pitch for their first international match since February with personalised anti-racism messages emblazoned on their training jackets. Gregg Berhalter's team wore the jackets during the national anthems ahead of Thursday's friendly against Wales at Swansea and both teams took a knee before kickoff in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.