Sports News Roundup: Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics; Poor start again costs McIlroy chance for major glory and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Roethlisberger shines as Steelers rout Bengals

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for a season-best 333 yards, including four touchdowns, as the Steelers remained undefeated with a 36-10 win over the visiting Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Pittsburgh (9-0) was not assured Roethlisberger would be available until Saturday because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocol.

NFL roundup: Cardinals win on last-second Hail Mary

DeAndre Hopkins caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Kyler Murray with two seconds remaining to give the Arizona Cardinals a stunning 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. Murray scrambled to his left and heaved the ball into the end zone. Hopkins made a leaping grab while surrounded by three defenders.

Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he looked forward to working closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host the Tokyo Olympics next year, following a meeting with Thomas Bach, the president of the IOC. Bach is in Japan on a two-day visit to meet with Game organisers and discuss a variety of issues facing the event, which was postponed to next year due to the global pandemic.

Tennis: Australian Open, ATP Cup no "done deal", says Victoria premier

Victoria premier Daniel Andrews has said staging the Australian Open in January and other tennis tournaments in the southern state is no "done deal" due to COVID-19, putting the brakes on Tennis Australia's (TA) scheduling plans. TA boss Craig Tiley told Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper that the ATP Cup and other events would be held in Victoria in the leadup to the year's first Grand Slam in January, because of logistical challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Golf: South Korean debutant Im posts best Asian finish at Masters

South Korea's Im Sung-jae fell short of winning his first major as Dustin Johnson romped to victory at the Masters on Sunday, but the 22-year-old did enough to show why there is so much excitement surrounding the rising talent. A share of second place with Australian Cameron Smith, five shots behind Johnson, was the best showing by an Asian golfer at Augusta National, improving on KJ Choi's third place in 2004.

Nadal straight into the groove at ATP Finals, win for Thiem

London is bidding farewell to the ATP Finals after hosting it since 2009 but Rafa Nadal has unfinished business alongside the River Thames and his opening win over Andrey Rublev on Sunday suggests he is ready to land the one big title to elude him. The 34-year-old Mallorcan has struggled at the ATP's year-ender with two runner-up finishes in London his best showings.

Burkhead's two touchdowns help Patriots take down Ravens

Rex Burkhead caught two touchdown passes, one on a throw from receiver Jakobi Meyers, as the New England Patriots recorded a 23-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night at Foxborough, Mass. Cam Newton passed for one score and rushed for another as New England (4-5) won its second straight game. Newton completed 13 of 17 passes for 118 yards, and Damien Harris rushed for a career-best 121 yards on 22 carries as the Patriots prevailed in a heavy rainstorm.

Johnson retains four-shot lead early in final round at Masters

World number one Dustin Johnson parred the first hole to remain four shots clear early in the final round of the Masters on Sunday. Johnson two-putted from 30-feet at the par-four hole to stay on his overnight score of 16 under par at Augusta National.

Imperfect 10 for Tiger at Augusta's 12th hole

Defending champion Tiger Woods on Sunday had his highest single-hole score as a professional, hitting three balls into the water for an ignominious 10 at the famous par-three 12th hole in the final round at the Masters. It was his highest score on the hole by four shots. In 89 previous rounds at Augusta National, he had never had worse than triple-bogey at the 12th.

Poor start again costs McIlroy chance for major glory

Not for the first time at a major, a poor first round all but ended Rory McIlroy's victory chances and left him wondering what he needs to do to overcome his Masters jinx and complete the career grand slam. It would be all too easy for amateur psychologists to maintain that McIlroy succumbs to the early pressure before freeing up once he has no choice but to release the shackles and go birdie hunting.