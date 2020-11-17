Sports News Roundup: Ravens shut out fans citing rising COVID numbers; Harden declines record extension, wants trade to Nets and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics: Bach projects confidence in Tokyo Games as virus cases surge

International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach expressed confidence on Monday that the Tokyo Games will be held successfully next year, even allowing spectators to attend, as the world grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus infections. Bach's two-day visit to Tokyo is likely to bolster Japan's efforts to stage the Olympics, but will do little to assuage the concerns of a public deeply worried about the spread of the virus.

Medvedev notches first win at ATP Finals, Djokovic up next

Daniil Medvedev's ATP Finals debut last year proved to be a chastening experience as he suffered three defeats but on Monday the Russian made his mark with an opening win against 2018 champion Alexander Zverev. The 24-year-old's 6-3 6-4 win put him joint top of the Tokyo Group alongside world number one Novak Djokovic, who put on a masterclass to trounce debutant Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-2.

Charlotte postpones game at No. 15 Marshall

A COVID-19 outbreak within the Charlotte football program led the 49ers to postponed their scheduled Saturday road game against No. 15 Marshall. Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill made the announcement Monday.

U.S. Senate passes anti-doping sports bill

The United States Senate on Monday passed a bill that would allow U.S. justice officials to pursue criminal penalties against anyone involved in doping at an international events involving American athletes, sponsors or broadcasters. The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which previously passed the House of Representatives unanimously, passed the Senate unopposed and needs to signature of the president to become law.

NCAA Tournament hoping for Indy bubble

March Madness may be held exclusively in the Hoosier State in 2021. The NCAA announced Monday that preliminary talks are underway with the state of Indiana and the city of Indianapolis to host the entire 68-team NCAA Tournament in a bubble environment.

Anything's possible says MLB's first woman general manager Ng

As she sat on a stool at home plate in Miami Marlins Park on Monday a message flashed onto the giant jumbotron behind the first woman general manager of a Major League Baseball team, "Welcome Kim Ng". Ng meanwhile had a message of her own: "Anything is possible. That's my message, anything is possible," said the 51-year-old trailblazer.

Zito, Hudson among 11 named to Hall of Fame ballot

Barry Zito, Tim Hudson, Mark Buehrle, Aramis Ramirez and Torii Hunter will highlight 11 additions to the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot being sent to the members of the Baseball Writers Association of America. Those players will join the holdovers from the 2020 ballot. The vote from earlier this year, among the more than 400 voting members of the media, placed Derek Jeter and Larry Walker into the Hall of Fame.

Harden declines record extension, wants trade to Nets: report

Coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey departed the Houston Rockets after last season. Star guard James Harden might be the next one out the door. Harden declined Houston's offer of a contract that would pay him an NBA-record $50 million per season, and he instead is looking to engineer a trade that would send him to the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN reported Monday.

Ravens shut out fans citing rising COVID numbers

The Baltimore Ravens announced Monday that fans won't be permitted at M&T Bank Stadium for the Ravens' home game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Citing increases in cases and hospitalizations in the state of Maryland, the team said no fans -- including team family members -- will be permitted.

Ex-Knicks star Charles Oakley's lawsuit over ejection from NBA game is revived

A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived assault and battery claims by former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley against Madison Square Garden (MSG) over his forcible, televised ejection from a 2017 basketball game. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Oakley, 56, can try to show a jury that security guards used excessive force in dragging him from his courtside seat at a Feb. 8, 2017 game between the Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers.