Sports News Roundup: Tiger and cub on the prowl at PNC Championship; Rublev signs off from ATP Finals with win over Thiem and more

Soccer: Manchester City manager Guardiola extends contract to 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has signed a new two-year contract that will keep him in charge until the end of the 2022-23 season, the Premier League club said on Thursday. The Spaniard has guided City to two Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup since his arrival in 2016.

Ice hockey: Belarus opposition leader welcomes delay of decision on Minsk world championship

Ice hockey's international governing body has said it needs more time to make a decision over whether to stage the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship in Belarus, a move supported by the country's opposition leader. President Alexander Lukashenko is facing the biggest challenge of his 26-year rule after claiming victory in an Aug. 9 election his opponents say was rigged, leading to more than three months of nationwide protests and reports of police brutality.

Lukashenko denies the election was rigged. FIFA proposes mandatory maternity leave for women players

FIFA is to introduce new regulations to protect the rights of women players, including mandatory maternity leave, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday. The reforms have been put forward by FIFA's Football Stakeholders Committee (FSC) and will go to FIFA's Council next month for approval.

Timberwolves select Georgia's Edwards first in 'virtual' draft

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected former Georgia guard Anthony Edwards with the first pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday in a move the struggling team hopes will help revive its fortunes. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound teenager will join point guard D'Angelo Russell and center Karl-Anthony Towns on a Timberwolves team that finished 19-45 and in second to last place in the Western Conference last season.

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he is confident his sport has a bright and more diverse future but he will not take his foot off the accelerator in pushing for change. The Mercedes racer, Formula One's first Black driver and champion, told Reuters Television in an interview that he also looked forward to more success with a team that has dominated the past seven years.

Tiger and cub on the prowl at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be hunting a title when they team up next month at the PNC Championship, a joint PGA/LPGA Tour family tournament. Formerly known as the Father/Son Challenge, the PNC Championship will be played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from Dec. 17-20 and feature major winners and family members as competing teams.

Rublev signs off from ATP Finals with win over Thiem

Russian youngster Andrey Rublev signed off from his maiden ATP Finals in style by beating Dominic Thiem 6-2 7-5 on Thursday. The aggressive 23-year-old took full advantage of a rather flat performance by Thiem who had already sealed his place in the semi-finals with two wins in the London Group.

Sailing: America's Cup holders Team New Zealand launch second boat

America's Cup defenders Team New Zealand launched their second high speed AC75 foiling monohull on Thursday, the boat they hope will help them retain the sport's oldest trophy early next year. Team NZ are the last syndicate to launch their second-generation yacht, with the challenging teams from Italy, Britain and the United States all launching their boats last month.

Wizards 'fired up' after signing promising Israeli forward Avdija in draft

Despite holding the ninth pick in the NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards were successful in their chase for Israel's versatile Deni Avdija as the franchise picked one of the up-and-coming international stars on Wednesday. Unlike many of his fellow draftees, 19-year-old Avdija has professional experience having played two EuroLeague seasons with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Golf: Nienaber, Norris shine in opening round of Joburg Open

South African Wilco Nienaber carded an eventful 63 to share the opening round lead with compatriot Shaun Norris at the European Tour's Joburg Open at the Randpark Golf Club on Thursday. Nienaber's round included an eagle, nine birdies and three bogeys as he finished on eight under par and along with Norris has a one-shot lead over American Johannes Veerman.