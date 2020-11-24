Sports News Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons; NBA players meet Pope Francis to discuss social justice issues and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators: Tokyo governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next year is to have venues full of spectators, as organisers wrestle with how to plan for the Games amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. With COVID-19 infections on the rise in many countries around the world, Olympics organisers have yet to decide whether to allow spectators into venues next year and if so, how many.

NFL Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons

Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and the host New Orleans Saints won their seventh consecutive game by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 24-9 on Sunday afternoon. Hill made his first NFL start at quarterback as Drew Brees began at least a three-game absence due to rib and lung injuries. Hill completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards and had scoring runs of 2 and 10 yards among his team-high 51 rushing yards as the NFC South-leading Saints improved to 8-2.

NBA players meet Pope Francis to discuss social justice issues

Five NBA players met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday to discuss social justice issues following a season where combating racial inequality was a dominant theme. The players who met the Pope were Anthony Tolliver, Kyle Korver, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac and Marco Belinelli as well as National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) executive director Michele Roberts.

Masks required for players on sidelines as league enhances COVID-19 protocols

Players in the National Football League (NFL) must wear masks on the sidelines unless they have their helmet on and are preparing to enter the game, the league said on Monday as it unveiled an enhanced set of COVID-19 protocols. In a memo distributed to teams, the NFL also outlined increased safety regulations for play-callers and said post-game interactions between players and staff would be limited.

Lakers sign 'Sixth Man of the Year' Harrell from Clippers

NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers have signed 'Sixth Man of the Year' Montrezl Harrell from the Clippers, the league said. The switch comes after a stellar season from Harrell, who averaged career-highs of 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Unemployed 1,363 days, Kaepernick still ready to work

Colin Kaepernick has not had any job offers despite injuries to starting quarterbacks this season, although the former San Francisco 49er let National Football League teams know he is available by posting a workout video on Monday. Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the U.S. national anthem, posted on social media: "1,363 days of being denied employment. Still putting in the work with @E_Reid35. Still going hard 5 days a week #StillReady #StopRunning".

FIFA ban African football head for five years after ethics investigation

The head of African football, Ahmad Ahmad, has been banned from football for five years by FIFA following an ethics investigation by world soccer's governing body. Ahmad, who is president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), had intended to stand in an election in March in which he would have faced a number of challengers.

Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats after fumble

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling announced over social media that he received death threats after his fumble in overtime led to the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Colts (7-3) benefited from Valdes-Scantling's first career fumble in 42 games and kicked a game-winning field goal for a 34-31 victory over the Packers (7-3).

Ravens place three players on COVID-19 list

The Baltimore Ravens on Monday said the team had placed running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, as well as defensive tackle Brandon Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the team's Thanksgiving day showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the day, the team had said multiple members of the organization were self-isolating and that contact tracing efforts were underway after the team received positive test results late Sunday night.

Hamilton a fantastic ambassador, deserves a knighthood: Hill

Lewis Hamilton has been breaking down barriers since he arrived in Formula One and deserves a knighthood for his achievements on and off the track, former world champion Damon Hill has said. Hamilton, the most successful grand prix racer of all time and the only Black driver in F1, sealed a record-equalling seventh world title with his victory in Turkey this month, fuelling expectations of a knighthood.