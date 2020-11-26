Sports News Roundup: Steelers-Ravens game moved to Sunday after positive coronavirus tests; All-Star Game postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Steelers-Ravens game moved to Sunday after positive coronavirus tests

The Baltimore Ravens' Thanksgiving Day game against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers has been moved to Sunday afternoon after several Baltimore players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the National Football League said on Wednesday. The AFC North contest between the 10-0 Steelers and 6-4 Ravens was to be Thursday's marquee matchup on the NFL's three-game U.S. Thanksgiving Day schedule.

Naples stunned by the death of its soccer idol, Maradona

In the southern Italian city of Naples, soccer is a religion and Diego Armando Maradona was its God. News of his death on Wednesday ricocheted around the city's narrow alleyways, drawing crowds into the streets to mourn the passing of the Argentine star who decades earlier had turned their beloved Napoli soccer team into national champions.

Maradona or Pele? Debate will continue to rage over who was greater

Before Lionel Messi came along the enduring debate in football about who was the greatest player involved two men: Diego Maradona and Pele. It was an argument that was played out for years on terraces and in bars, via the internet and on television.

All-Star Game postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The NBA All-Star game scheduled for Feb. 12-14 in Indianapolis has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for 2024, the league said on Wednesday. "While we are disappointed that the NBA All-Star Game will not take place in Indianapolis in 2021, we are looking forward to the Pacers and the city hosting the game and surrounding events in 2024," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Players must be able to train ahead of Australian Open: Medvedev ATP Finals champion Daniil Medvedev says players health will be at risk if quarantine restrictions prevent them from playing or practising in the run-up to the Australian Open. Organisers are in talks with the Victoria state government over the protocols to be put in place for those arriving in Australia for the first Grand Slam of the year.

Japan's Olympics minister: not government's role to look into bid payments

Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto said it was not the central government's role to look into reports about large payments the Tokyo campaign made to various entities in the run-up to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) vote in 2013. In response to a question from a lawmaker about Reuters' reporting on the subject, Hashimoto said it was the responsibility of the Japanese Olympic Committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government to explain the bid's activities.

Soccer world mourns as Argentina great Maradona dies aged 60 Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time before drug and alcohol addiction marred his career, died on Wednesday at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer said. He was 60. Beloved in his homeland after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986 and adored in Italy for taking Napoli to two Serie A titles, Maradona was a uniquely gifted player who rose from the tough streets of Buenos Aires to reach the pinnacle of his sport.

Warriors' Thompson undergoes surgery, expected to make full recovery

Golden State Warriors' All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson underwent season-ending surgery to repair his torn Achilles on Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery, the team said. "Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery earlier this morning to repair a torn right Achilles," the team said in a statement.

Passionate and outrageous, Maradona had cult status beyond the pitch

Diego Maradona had more talent than almost any other footballer in history but his cult status in Argentina and around the world went far beyond the pitch. His flaws made him human and his battling nature won him adoration. The 60-year-old star, who died of a heart attack on Wednesday, won the World Cup in 1986, lifted Italian club Napoli to unparalleled heights and, in one crucial game against England, scored two of the most memorable goals of all time: one with his hand and the other with his feet.

Australian Open delay 'most likely', says state minister

The Australian Open is likely to be delayed by a week or two as negotiations between organisers, the tennis tours and the Victoria government over health measures continue, the state's sports minister said on Wednesday. Tennis Australia (TA) on Saturday dismissed as "speculation" a report that the Grand Slam would be moved back from its scheduled Jan. 18-31 spot in the calendar.