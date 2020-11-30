Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wallaby O'Connor ready for return to 10 against Pumas

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:50 IST
Rugby-Wallaby O'Connor ready for return to 10 against Pumas

James O'Connor has declared himself fit to put on the Australia number 10 shirt again in the last match of the Tri-Nations against Argentina at the weekend after missing the rest of the tournament with knee and foot injuries.

The Wallabies are unlikely to get the 101 points they need to win the Tri-Nations at Western Sydney Stadium on Saturday but O'Connor said he was delighted to be available to try to help Australia finish the season on a high. "We got there in the end, it's been a little bit frustrating but I've learned from experience that you can't force things," he said on Monday.

"I'm in a position now where I feel I can do the job." The 30-year-old's return would bring welcome specialist experience in the playmaker role after the versatile Reece Hodge filled in at flyhalf for Australia's last two matches.

While Hodge steered the Wallabies to a 24-22 win over the All Blacks in Brisbane, coach Dave Rennie was left fuming after poor game management let Argentina recover from 15-6 down to draw 15-15 in Australia's last outing. "Hodgy's done a great job and, as you know, he plays in every position ... I'm not a selector but I think he definitely deserves to be out on the field somewhere," said O'Connor.

"Having said that, we have a pretty damaging centre combination, they're doing a good job, and the back three as well so that's a headache decision." Although winning by a cricket score to clinch the title is not a realistic goal -- "It's a big number," he joked -- O'Connor said a victory was essential to consolidate the improvements made by a young side under new coaches this season.

"This game is a must-win game for us, it's very important for our campaign and moving forward as a group," he added. "It's not just finishing this campaign (well), it's springing us forward to next year."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentine authorities seize files from Maradona's doctor in probe of death

Argentine justice officials on Sunday seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star. Maradona died at age 60 on Wednesday after a heart attack.The search was r...

China's factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 3 years

Chinas factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, while growth in the services sector also hit a multi-year high, as the countrys economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic stepped up.Upbeat dat...

Clash of heads raises concerns as Wolves beat Arsenal

The sound of the thud from a clash of heads just added to concern. The game was only five minutes old at the Emirates Stadium when Wolverhampton forward Raul Jimenez and Arsenal defender David Luiz collided while jumping for the ball.The em...

Champions League: Real Madrid, Man United look to advance

Talking points ahead of the penultimate round of group-stage games in the Champions League SPAIN A victory for Zinedine Zidanes Real Madrid at Shakhtar Donetsk will prevent qualification for the knockout stage going down to the fina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020