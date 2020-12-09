Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Never saw Messi as a rival, says Ronaldo; American Kenin named WTA Player of the Year and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Montoya reunites with McLaren for Indy 500

Juan Pablo Montoya will join Arrow McLaren for next year's Indianapolis 500, the team said on Wednesday, as the Colombian chases a third win at the Brickyard. One of only three drivers to win races in Formula One, IndyCar and NASCAR, the 45-year-old Montoya becomes the third member of a team that also includes full-time drivers Mexican Patricio O'Ward and Swede Felix Rosenqvist.

UEFA open disciplinary case over Paris race incident

UEFA has opened a disciplinary proceeding into Tuesday's Champions League match between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir when players walked off in protest at after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism. European soccer's governing body said on Wednesday that it had appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to "conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident".

Europe's top sides handed straightforward routes to Qatar

England were pitted against old rivals Poland in their World Cup qualifying group on Monday after a draw which left Europe's top sides with apparently straightforward routes to the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Croatia and England all avoided each other thanks to the seeding system and, barring major upsets, should qualify comfortably for the tournament in Qatar.

NHL-COVID-19 takes toll on average NHL team value - Forbes

The average value of NHL franchises declined for the first time since 2001 as the COVID-19 pandemic robbed teams of critical revenue, according to the annual list https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2020/12/09/nhl-team-values-2020-hockeys-first-decline-in-two-decades/?sh=2cd133fd70dd published by business magazine Forbes on Wednesday. With only 85% of regular season games held with fans and the entire postseason played at neutral sites and behind closed doors, the resulting lack of revenue from things like ticket sales and concessions took a toll.

Spithill to take helm of U.S. team in SailGP circuit

America's Cup veteran Jimmy Spithill will lead the United States SailGP Team when the high-speed "foiling" catamaran championship resumes in April after a pandemic pause. Spithill skippered Oracle Team USA for more than a decade, during which time he twice won the coveted America's Cup, before losing out to Emirates Team New Zealand in Bermuda in 2017.

Top-ranked Ko says U.S. Women's Open drew her to the sport

World No. 1 Ko Jin-young is gunning for her third major win this week in Houston, Texas, hoping to claim victory at the U.S. Women's Open, the very tournament that inspired her to pick up a club 22 years ago. The oldest women's golf major, which is celebrating its 75th year, kicks off on Thursday at the Champions Golf Club with Ko among the favourites after she clinched the ANA Inspiration title and the Evian Championship in 2019.

Soccer-Never saw Messi as a rival, says Ronaldo

They defined the 'El Clasico' rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona for the past decade but Cristiano Ronaldo said he has always got on well with Lionel Messi and never saw him as a rival. Ronaldo, now playing for Juventus, scored two penalties to help the Italian champions secure a 3-0 win over Messi's Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

American Kenin named WTA Player of the Year

American Sofia Kenin has been named WTA Player of the Year after winning her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open. Kenin defeated World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the semi-finals and twice Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza in the final to claim the title at Melbourne Park. Kenin also reached the French Open final and finished the season ranked a career-high No. 4.

W Series to race with F1 in the Americas in 2021

The all-female W Series will start its eight race 2021 season at France's Le Castellet circuit in June and end in Mexico City in October as part of its new role supporting Formula One, organisers said on Tuesday. The single sex series started in 2019 with the aim of helping women progress up the motorsport ladder and eventually break into Formula One where no female has raced in 44 years.