Arizona-Cal season finale canceled due to COVID-19 issues Saturday's game between Arizona and host California has been canceled because neither team has enough scholarship players available due to COVID-19 issues, the Pac-12 announced Sunday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 13:29 IST
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer still not 100% fit, a doubt for Australian Open; COVID-19 leaves sporting holes that will never be filled and more
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Sale keeps Titans' ownership fully in Adams family

Tennessee Titans co-owner Susie Adams Smith has agreed to sell her share of the team to the family controlled KSA Industries Inc., according to published reports. Adams Smith, a daughter of team founder Bud Adams, held one-third ownership of the club. The sale is expected to be on the agenda of Wednesday's NFL owners meetings.

Cleveland to drop 'Indians' from team name: New York Times

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. The two-times World Series winners said in 2018 that they were phasing out their "Chief Wahoo" logo after it was heavily criticized as racist by Native American rights groups.

Sport shows its resilience in times of trouble

When Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee, claimed defiantly in February that the greatest show on earth would go ahead in spite of a looming pandemic few realised what wishful thinking that was. Weeks later, with the novel coronavirus engulfing the planet, the mighty Olympic juggernaut was stopped in its tracks and the sporting calendar disintegrated.

Gretzky rookie card sells for record $1.29 million

NHL superstar Wayne Gretzky added another record to his long resume on Friday when The Great One's collectable card from his rookie season fetched $1.29 million at auction, becoming the first hockey card to sell for more than $1 million. A mint condition 1979 O-Pee-Chee card of Gretzky with the Edmonton Oilers during the 1978-79 season broke the previous high mark set by the same card, which sold for $465,000 in August 2016, according to NHL.com.

Report: Ex-UCF QB Milton transferring to Florida State

Former Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton announced Sunday that he is transferring to Florida State. Milton will compete for the starting job with the Seminoles, who play about 3 1/2 hours north of his former campus in Orlando, Fla. He started for three years at UCF but spent this season recovering from ligament, nerve and artery damage to his right knee.

COVID-19 leaves sporting holes that will never be filled

There are still hopes for a Tokyo Olympics, Formula One crowned a 2020 champion and the Los Angeles Lakers celebrated an NBA title inside a quarantined bubble. They handed out a Green Jacket at the Masters and hoisted a Stanley Cup.

NFL roundup: Hurts, Eagles end Saints' 9-game winning streak

Rookie Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 106 yards in his first NFL start as the host Philadelphia Eagles ended the New Orleans Saints' nine-game winning streak Sunday, 24-21. The Eagles prevailed after leading 17-0 and 24-14. Hurts, a second-round draft choice from Oklahoma, started in place of struggling Carson Wentz and completed 17 of 30 for 167 yards as the Eagles (4-8-1) ended a four-game losing streak.

Tennis-Federer still not 100% fit, a doubt for Australian Open

Roger Federer said his recovery from two surgeries on his left knee earlier this year has taken longer than expected and he is unsure whether he will be ready for the Australian Open. Federer, who turns 40 in August next year, has not played a competitive match since losing to Novak Djokovic in this season's semi-finals at Melbourne Park.

Arizona-Cal season finale canceled due to COVID-19 issues

Saturday's game between Arizona and host California has been canceled because neither team has enough scholarship players available due to COVID-19 issues, the Pac-12 announced Sunday night. The Pac-12 said the game will be declared a no-contest.

Top 25 roundup: No. 23 Arizona State holds off Grand Canyon

Remy Martin scored 23 of his 31 points in the second half, including the game-winning 3-pointer with nine seconds left, to give No. 23 Arizona State a 71-70 win over Grand Canyon at Phoenix on Sunday. ASU (4-2) held on to win when Jovan Blacksher Jr.'s attempted 3-pointer over Holland Woods at the buzzer rolled around the rim and out.

