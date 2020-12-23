Sports News Roundup: League preaches 'flexibility' ahead of unprecedented season; Mazepin retains Haas F1 2021 seat after video investigation and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players

Opening night rosters for the National Basketball Association's 2020-21 season, which begins later on Tuesday, will feature 107 international players from 41 countries, including a record 17 from Canada, according to the league. Canada remains the most represented country outside of the United States for a seventh consecutive year with 17 players, followed by France (nine), Australia (eight) Serbia and Germany (six players each).

Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies

Tokyo Olympics officials on Wednesday announced a new creative team that will be responsible for redesigning the opening and closing ceremonies at next year's Games, which will be pared back due to COVID-19 safeguards. The new creative team will be headed by Hiroshi Sasaki, who was one of seven directors previously responsible for the opening and closing events.

Air Force, Navy to play on 20th anniversary of September 11

Air Force and Navy have altered the date of next year's game to Sept. 11, a decision that recognizes the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The teams originally were scheduled to play on Oct. 2.

Mazepin retains Haas F1 2021 seat after video investigation

The Haas Formula One team said on Wednesday that new signing Nikita Mazepin will race next season after they internally dealt with an incident where the Russian posted and then deleted a video clip showing a female passenger being groped in a car. Earlier this month, the U.S.-based team condemned Mazepin for 'abhorrent behaviour' and said the matter was being handled internally.

Basketball: Barcelona deny abandoning player in Istanbul

FC Barcelona's basketball team have denied they refused to allow their player Thomas Heurtel to board their plane after a Euroleague defeat by Anadolu Efes in Istanbul on Tuesday. The club had been condemned by the basketball players' association after Spanish newspapers El Pais and El Mundo among others said the Frenchman had not been allowed to return as he had negotiated a move to rivals Real Madrid.

Reputation will not protect athletes from doping ban, says Coe

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said reputation will not protect the sport's high-profile athletes from doping raps and warned that it would be harder than ever to get away with taking banned substances at next year's Tokyo Olympics. A host of top athletes, including world 100 metres champion Christian Coleman, have been sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit in recent years as it looks to restore integrity in a sport plagued by doping scandals.

League preaches 'flexibility' ahead of unprecedented season

The NBA will take a flexible approach into the 2020-21 season that begins on Tuesday, with protocols in place that Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum feels will allow games to be played safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After finishing last season at Disney World in a so-called "bubble" designed to keep inhabitants safe from COVID-19, the NBA's 30 teams will resume traveling between cities for games even as the coronavirus outbreak continues to swell nationwide. Ineos' Rowe tests positive for COVID-19

Ineos Grenadiers rider Luke Rowe said on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 30-year-old Welshman, part of the Ineos team that have won five Tour de France titles since 2015, took to Twitter to announce his diagnosis. Maradona autopsy shows no drink or illegal drugs

Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona did not consume alcohol or illicit narcotics in the days before his death, an autopsy released on Wednesday said. Maradona, who died in November aged 60, had taken seven different medicines to treat depression, anxiety and other ailments but "there was no presence of (illegal) drugs," a judicial official told Reuters. Formula One in talks with Amazon to stream races - report

Formula One is in talks with Amazon over deals to stream its Grand Prix races, Financial Times reported on Wednesday. "They're an incredibly important potential partner and an opportunity for us to expand and grow our business," Chase Carey, F1's chief executive, told the Financial Times.