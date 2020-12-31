Sports News Roundup: Querrey given suspended $20,000 fine for quarantine breach; In Simone Biles’ path, a fearless young gymnast learns new 2020 routine and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

In Simone Biles' path, a fearless young gymnast learns new 2020 routine

Ty-La Morris has always been special. She was "a little older than one" when she crawled to the edge of her bed and did the splits, according to her mother, Likisha McCormick, and was three years old when she mastered the cartwheel, able to flip around the length of a football field.

Querrey given suspended $20,000 fine for quarantine breach

American Sam Querrey was handed a suspended $20,000 fine by the ATP for breaching COVID-19 protocols at the St Petersburg Open in October, the governing body for men's tennis said on Wednesday. Querrey, 33, was withdrawn from the tournament after he returned a positive COVID-19 test a day before the main draw began but left the country on a private plane despite being placed in isolation by Russian authorities. NBA roundup: Milestones for James, Hammon as Lakers beat Spurs

LeBron James scored 26 points, including two key baskets down the stretch, to lead the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-107 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. On his 36th birthday, James scored in double figures for the 1,000th consecutive game, expanding his NBA-record streak. He added eight assists and five rebounds. Dennis Schroder scored 21 points for Los Angeles, Anthony Davis hit for 20, Wesley Matthews had 18 the Lakers. Spurs' Hammon makes NBA history as first woman to lead team

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon made history on Wednesday, becoming the first woman to take charge of an NBA team when she took over after head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected. Popovich received two technical fouls with 3:56 left in the second quarter of the Spurs' eventual 121-107 defeat to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. Arise Sir Lewis; F1 champion Hamilton gets his knighthood

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was awarded a knighthood in the UK New Year's honours list published on Wednesday. The 35-year-old this year became the most successful F1 driver of all time after equalling Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record seven titles and beating the German's 91 race wins. LeBron extends double-digit scoring streak to 1,000 games

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James celebrated his 36th birthday in style on Wednesday by extending his streak of scoring 10 points or more to 1,000 straight games. James passed Michael Jordan for the record back in 2018, when he recorded his 867th straight game with 10-plus points. Top 25 roundup: No. 7 Tennessee routs No. 12 Missouri

Santiago Vescovi led a balanced offense with 15 points as No. 7 Tennessee rolled to a 73-53 victory over No. 12 Missouri on Wednesday in Columbia, Mo. The Volunteers (7-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) dominated from start to finish in the league opener for both teams. Yves Pons scored 13 points, grabbed six rebounds, made two steals and blocked four shots for Tennessee. Pons, the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, has 84 blocked shots in his past 38 games. Bills to host playoff game with limited fans in stands

The Buffalo Bills will be allowed to have nearly 7,000 fans in the stands when they host their first playoff game in 24 years, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. They will be the first spectators at a professional sporting event in New York state since the coronavirus brought sports to a halt in mid-March. Bills Stadium in Orchard Park seats about 72,000. Capitals sign Slovak defenseman Chara to one-year deal

Long-time Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara has agreed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals, the NHL team said on Wednesday. The 43-year-old Slovak defenseman, who in 2011 became the second European-born captain to win the Stanley Cup, agreed to a $795,000 contract to join the Capitals for what will be his 23rd season in the NHL. Wisconsin destroys opponent, and trophy, in Duke's Mayo Bowl

The University of Wisconsin destroyed Wake Forest on Wednesday 42-28 to clinch the Duke's Mayo Bowl trophy, but then accidentially destroyed the crystal trophy. Quarterback Graham Mertz finished 11 of 17 for 130 yards and three touchdowns to win the Division-I college football bowl game in Charlotte, North Carolina, but suffered a critical fumble in the locker room, explaining to reporters that he was responsible for the demise of the football-shaped trophy topper.