Sports News Roundup: Top 25 roundup: No. 5 Houston rallies to victory over SMU; NFL-Jackson, Henry highlight record-busting regular-season finale and more

Top 25 roundup: No. 5 Houston rallies to victory over SMU

Marcus Sasser scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the second half Sunday night as No. 5 Houston rallied from a halftime deficit to subdue previously unbeaten SMU 74-60 in an American Athletic Conference game in Dallas. DeJon Jarreau stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (8-1, 3-1). Senior Justin Gorham chipped in 11 points and a career-high 19 rebounds for Houston, which out-rebounded the Mustangs 45-32, including 28-13 after halftime. Quentin Grimes added 11 points.

NFL-Jackson, Henry highlight record-busting regular-season finale

The Baltimore Ravens clinched a third consecutive post-season berth on Sunday with a 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, as 23-year-old Lamar Jackson logged his second season with more than 1,000 rushing yards, a league record for quarterbacks. The 2019 league MVP made 10 of 18 attempts for 113 passing yards and 97 rushing yards in Cincinnati, setting up a Wild Card showdown with the Tennessee Titans, who a year ago ended Baltimore's Super Bowl dreams in the divisional playoffs.

Washington beats Philadelphia to win NFC East

Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes and the Washington Football Team won the NFC East with a 20-14 victory Sunday night against the host Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the 2020 regular season. Washington (7-9) clinched the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs and will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card game on Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. ET. It is Washington's first division title and first playoff appearance since the 2015 season.

NBA roundup: Curry's 62 points propel Warriors

Stephen Curry exploded for 21 of his career-high 62 points in the first quarter Sunday night, helping the Golden State Warriors take a lead they never relinquished in a 137-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco. The game was a rematch of a 123-98 Trail Blazers win on Friday night in a game also played at the 2-year-old Chase Center in San Francisco.

NFL draft order for picks 1 through 18 set

With the conclusion of Week 17 Sunday night and the NFL playoffs expanded to 14 teams this season, the top 18 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft are now set. The draft position of the 18 non-playoff teams were established once the Washington Redskins defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

Bears biggest wild-card weekend underdogs

The Washington Football Team won the NFC East with a 7-9 record, but it's the Chicago Bears who were installed as the biggest underdogs on Sunday night for wild-card weekend. Fourth-seeded Washington will play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who earned the NFC's top wild-card spot. The Bucs were installed as 7.5-point favorites by DraftKings shortly after Washington secured the final playoff spot with a win over Philadelphia in the final regular-season game on Sunday night.

LaVine's fast start helps Bulls knock off Mavs

Zach LaVine led all scorers with 39 points and Coby White scored 21 of his 23 points after halftime to boost the host Chicago Bulls to a 118-108 victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday for their third win in four games. LaVine shot 14 of 25 from the floor and was 8 of 9 from the free throw line, outdueling the Mavericks' Jalen Brunson, who scored 31 points on 11-for-17 accuracy from the field.

Jones, Shepard fuel Giants past Cowboys

Daniel Jones passed for 229 yards and two touchdowns as the New York Giants kept their NFC East title hopes alive -- albeit briefly -- with a 23-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in East Rutherford, N.J. Looking to win the division for the first time since their Super Bowl-winning 2011 season, the Giants (6-10) instead will miss out on the playoffs altogether when the Washington Football Team beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night to improve to 7-9 and win the East.

Tennis-Australian Open quarantine plan faces legal challenge

Apartment owners on the premises of a luxury Melbourne hotel are seeking to quash plans by Australian Open organisers to use the hotel to quarantine players ahead of the Grand Slam. The apartment owners at the Westin Melbourne are concerned for their health and never agreed to international players quarantining at the hotel, their lawyer Graeme Efron told Reuters on Monday.

NFL roundup: Browns clinch first playoff spot since 2002

Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and the Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2002 with a 24-22 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Browns (11-5) snapped the NFL's longest current playoff drought. They will be the No. 6 seed in the AFC.