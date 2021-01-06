Sports News Roundup: Kyrie Irving helps Nets trounce Jazz; American striker Morgan tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Kyrie Irving helps Nets trounce Jazz

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points in three quarters as the Brooklyn Nets started fast and cruised to a wire-to-wire 130-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in New York. The Nets played without Kevin Durant, who will be out for at least a week due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Durant tested positive for coronavirus during the NBA's pause last spring but was ruled out this week after being around someone who tested positive.

American striker Morgan tests positive for COVID-19

United States international and twice World Cup winner Alex Morgan said on Tuesday she and her family tested positive for COVID-19 over the Christmas holiday and are all recovering well. Morgan, who is married to former Major League Soccer player Servando Carrasco and gave birth to her first child last May, returned to the United States last month after a five-game spell with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League.

Lakers get by Grizzlies for 4th straight win

Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points to lead the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. James also had 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Davis pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Lakers, who won their fourth straight game.

Peyton Manning headlines 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

When you retire from the NFL after 18 seasons with 71,940 passing yards and 539 passing touchdowns, it's a near certainty you'll be a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as you're eligible. That's why no one was shocked Peyton Manning, who retired after the 2015 season, was announced as one of six first-time finalists Tuesday.

NFL: Browns head coach, two staff and two players test positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team's playoff appearance on Sunday, along with two additional coaching staff and two players. The 11-5 Browns broke the league's longest active playoff drought with a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to clinch a spot in this weekend's wild card round after COVID-19-related absences dogged the team in the final two weeks of the regular season.

NFL: Ageless Tom Brady out to prove he's still a postseason threat with Bucs

Six-time champion Tom Brady's postseason begins on Saturday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bids for a Super Bowl berth far from the chilly embrace of his former New England Patriots. After a productive season with 40 touchdown passes, his most since 2007, Brady and the Bucs will visit the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card round, as the seemingly ageless 43-year-old looks to prove he is still a reliable postseason threat.

Williams F1 expand technical ties with Mercedes from 2022

The Williams Formula One team announced on Tuesday a switch to gearboxes and hydraulic components provided by engine supplier Mercedes from 2022 in a significant step for the struggling former champions who changed hands last year. The British team, now owned by U.S.-based Dorilton Capital after the founding family sold up and departed, have scored just one point in the last two seasons despite using the sport's dominant engine.

Tennis-Kyrgios out of Australian ATP Cup team as world ranking slips

Nick Kyrgios has paid the price for a year of inaction over COVID-19 concerns after he was ruled out of Australia's team for next month's ATP Cup after his world ranking slipped to number 46 following a 11-month absence from the ATP Tour. The 25-year-old last played a competitive match at Acapulco in February after deciding to remain at home in Australia when the circuit resumed in Europe and North America after a hiatus.

NHL-League sells division naming rights to corporate sponsors

The National Hockey League (NHL), which took a revenue hit last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said on Tuesday it has sold the naming rights to its divisions for the first time. The move to sell naming rights to divisions that were once named after some of the founding fathers of the league before taking on geographical designations, follows a recent decision by the NHL to allow small advertisements on player helmets.

NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 43 for Bucks in win

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 43 points -- including a career-high 30-point first half -- as the Milwaukee Bucks downed the visiting Detroit Pistons 125-115 on Monday. He added nine rebounds and four assists, while Khris Middleton contributed 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jrue Holiday had 15 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals and D.J. Augustin added 11 points and six assists. The teams will play once again in Milwaukee on Wednesday.