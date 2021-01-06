Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Bulls rally past Blazers; Kyrie Irving helps Nets trounce Jazz and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Bulls rally past Blazers

Coby White led seven players in double figures with 21 points as the visiting Chicago Bulls, despite using just nine players, used superior depth to overtake the Portland Trail Blazers 111-108 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry. Wendell Carter Jr. broke a late tie with two free throws, Otto Porter Jr. nailed a midrange jumper and White connected from just inside the arc in a six-point Bulls flurry that produced a 106-100 lead with 2:08 to play, and the visitors held on from there to record their first win over the Trail Blazers since Nov. 15, 2016.

Kyrie Irving helps Nets trounce Jazz

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points in three quarters as the Brooklyn Nets started fast and cruised to a wire-to-wire 130-96 victory over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night in New York. The Nets played without Kevin Durant, who will be out for at least a week due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Durant tested positive for coronavirus during the NBA's pause last spring but was ruled out this week after being around someone who tested positive.

Tennis-Querrey defends escape from Russia, says he did it for family

American Sam Querrey, who was sanctioned by the ATP for breaching COVID-19 protocols at the St Petersburg Open in October, has defended his actions, saying he did what he felt was right as a father and a husband. Querrey left Russia in a private jet with his wife and baby son after all three tested positive for the virus before the start of the tournament, sneaking out of their hotel early in the morning without informing reception. Lakers get by Grizzlies for 4th straight win

Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points to lead the visiting Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. James also had 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Davis pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked three shots for the Lakers, who won their fourth straight game.

Peyton Manning headlines 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

When you retire from the NFL after 18 seasons with 71,940 passing yards and 539 passing touchdowns, it's a near certainty you'll be a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as soon as you're eligible. That's why no one was shocked Peyton Manning, who retired after the 2015 season, was announced as one of six first-time finalists Tuesday.

Spurs end skid with triumph over Clippers

Patty Mills scored 27 points off the bench, and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-113 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Mills hit 8-of-12 3-pointers for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray had 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge, who returned from a three-game absence after a knee injury, added 14 points and six rebounds for San Antonio. Rudy Gay had 16 points and Devin Vassell scored 12.

NFL: Browns head coach, two staff and two players test positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team's playoff appearance on Sunday, along with two additional coaching staff and two players. The 11-5 Browns broke the league's longest active playoff drought with a 24-22 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to clinch a spot in this weekend's wild card round after COVID-19-related absences dogged the team in the final two weeks of the regular season.

NFL: Ageless Tom Brady out to prove he's still a postseason threat with Bucs

Six-time champion Tom Brady's postseason begins on Saturday, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback bids for a Super Bowl berth far from the chilly embrace of his former New England Patriots. After a productive season with 40 touchdown passes, his most since 2007, Brady and the Bucs will visit the Washington Football Team in the Wild Card round, as the seemingly ageless 43-year-old looks to prove he is still a reliable postseason threat.

Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets to 10th straight win over Timberwolves

Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 35 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Will Barton scored 20 points, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-116 on Tuesday night. JaMychal Green had 17 off the bench, Jamal Murray scored 15, Facundo Campazzo added 11 and Gary Harris and Paul Millsap had 10 apiece to help the Nuggets beat Minnesota for the 10th straight time.

