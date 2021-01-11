Sports News Roundup: Golf-Trump National Golf Club stripped of 2022 PGA Championship; LaMelo Ball youngest with triple-double in Hornets' win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Trump National Golf Club stripped of 2022 PGA Championship

Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump, has been stripped of the 2022 PGA Championship, the PGA of America said on Sunday. "The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster," PGA of America President Jim Richerson tweeted.

NBA roundup: LaMelo Ball youngest with triple-double in Hornets' win

Rookie LaMelo Ball had a triple-double, the youngest player in NBA history to do so, as the host Charlotte Hornets stretched their winning streak to three games by defeating the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night. Terry Rozier scored 23 points and P.J. Washington added 22 points for Charlotte, which also defeated the Hawks in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Report: Doug Pederson's future uncertain in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is set to meet with team owner Jeffrey Lurie again this week to discuss his future, ESPN reported Sunday. Despite missing the playoffs, Pederson had expressed confidence he'd return to coach the Eagles in 2021. But ESPN said Pederson's scheduled meeting last Tuesday with Lurie "did not go well." NFL roundup: Bills earn first postseason win since 1995

Josh Allen passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and the second-seeded Bills recorded its first playoff victory since 1995 with a 27-24 win over the visiting and seventh-seeded Colts in an AFC wild-card game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Stefon Diggs caught six passes for 128 yards and a touchdown, Dawson Knox also had a scoring reception and Tyler Bass kicked two field goals as Buffalo snapped a six-game postseason skid. The Bills' opponent in the divisional round will be determined on Sunday. Lamar Jackson runs into NFL record book

Quarterback Lamar Jackson etched his name in the NFL record book while leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 20-13 win over the host Tennessee Titans in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. "It feels great," Jackson told ESPN about his first playoff win in three attempts. "I'm happy we got it done." Harris English wins in Hawaii with birdie in playoff

Harris English, who birdied five of the last eight holes to get into a playoff, won the Sentry Tournament of Champions over Joaquin Niemann with a birdie on the first extra hole on Sunday in Kapalua, Hawaii. English was the third-round co-leader at 21-under, but he was even par through 11 holes on the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui and had to chase down Niemann, who closed with a 64. Washington QB Alex Smith will take time to ponder NFL future

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith said he's going to take some time to ponder his future in the game. Smith made an inspirational recovery from a devastating compound fracture suffered in a game against the Houston Texans in November 2018 -- one that required 17 surgeries to treat the injury and a life-threatening infection -- to lead Washington's charge to the playoffs in 2020, but a calf injury kept him out of Saturday's wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Anthony Davis helps Lakers trounce Rockets

Anthony Davis scored 27 points and blocked three shots in his return from a one-game injury hiatus as the Los Angeles Lakers remained unbeaten on the road with a 120-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Davis, who missed the Lakers' win over the Chicago Bulls last Friday with a right adductor strain, started 9 for 9 from the floor. LeBron James added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Montrezl Harrell produced 16 points and eight boards off the Lakers bench. Devils re-sign Jesper Bratt to two-year deal

The New Jersey Devils re-signed forward Jesper Bratt to a two-year, $5.5 million deal, the team announced Sunday. Bratt was a restricted free agent. He will make $2.05 million this season and $3.45 million during the 2021-22 campaign. Late surge carries Timberwolves past Spurs

D'Angelo Russell scored 27 points, and Malik Beasley added 24 as the Minnesota Timberwolves made key plays down the stretch and outlasted the visiting San Antonio Spurs 96-88 on Sunday in Minneapolis. It was the second game of a two-day back-to-back between the teams.

