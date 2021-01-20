Sports News Roundup: Djokovic hits back at criticism over Australian Open quarantine stance; Angels ink starter Quintana to one-year deal and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Djokovic hits back at criticism over Australian Open quarantine stance

World number one Novak Djokovic on Wednesday hit back at criticism of his letter to Australian Open chief Craig Tiley in which he suggested easing of quarantine restrictions, saying his good intentions were "misconstrued". As many as 72 players are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Australian Open after passengers on three charter flights carrying them to Melbourne tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Two more Australian Open players test positive for COVID-19

Two more Australian Open players tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday, as the government confirmed it would send the quarantine bill for the tournament to Tennis Australia's desk. Victoria state police minister Lisa Neville said two players and a non-playing Australian Open participant comprised three new infections reported on Wednesday.

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's OT goal lifts Pens over Caps

Sidney Crosby swept in a rebound 1:11 into overtime Tuesday for his third point as the Pittsburgh Penguins overcame a pair of two-goal deficits to top the visiting Washington Capitals 5-4. Crosby notched the 17th OT tally of his career, tying Ilya Kovalchuk for third in NHL history. He trails only Alex Ovechkin (23) and Jaromir Jagr (19).

Reports: Angels ink starter Quintana to one-year deal

The Los Angeles Angels reached a one-year, $8 million deal with starting left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana, multiple outlets reported. Quintana, 31, appeared in just four games (one start) last season with the Chicago Cubs after injuring his thumb during summer camp.

Locked down players should get preferential treatment: Vallverdu

Tennis coach Daniel Vallverdu says players who have been locked down in their hotel rooms for 14 days ahead of the Australian Open should get preferential treatment from organizers such as prime practice times and matches scheduled in the cooler hours of the day. More than 70 players are confined to their rooms and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam after passengers on three charter flights carrying them to Melbourne tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Spanish anti-doping agency loses appeal in data protection dispute

Spanish athletes investigated for doping could have their identities protected after Spain's High Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by the national anti-doping agency, ruling information on doping should be classified as health data. The country's anti-doping agency, AEPSAD, was found to have breached data protection by Spain's data protection agency when it published the name of an athlete in an investigation into taking banned substances.

Colts QB Philip Rivers retires after 17 seasons

Philip Rivers retired from the NFL after 17 seasons on Wednesday. Rivers, the No. 4 pick in the 2004 draft in a class with Eli Manning and Ben Roethsliberger, played 16 seasons with the Chargers and the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers selected Manning with the No. 1 pick, then swapped him to the New York Giants.

McIlroy hoping for 'close to normal' Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy said he is hopeful that a near-capacity crowd will be able to attend the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September. McIlroy said organizers had made the right call by deciding not to stage the event without fans last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain's Peaty handed ticket to Tokyo Olympics

Britain's world and Olympic 100 metres breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he was hopeful the delayed Tokyo Games would go ahead after his place on the plane was confirmed by Team GB on Wednesday. The 26-year-old, who is also the 100m world record holder, was the first British athlete to win gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, his Olympic debut.

Greek Olympic champion calls for more to come forward on sexual abuse

Former Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou told Greek prosecutors on Wednesday about the sexual assault she said she faced from a sailing federation official more than 20 years ago and called on others to come forward. Bekatorou, who won gold in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, has unleashed a long-suppressed debate in Greece over sexual abuse, winning broad political backing and praise from President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

