Sports News Roundup: Bruins rally past Capitals; Djokovic down to business, Thiem bungles Italian job and more

NHL roundup: Bruins rally past Capitals

Brandon Carlo scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period as the visiting Boston Bruins bounced back from an early three-goal deficit and defeated the Washington Capitals 5-3 Monday night. David Pastrnak started Boston's comeback from a 3-0 deficit with a second-period goal. The Bruins scored four unanswered goals in the third period as Pastrnak scored his second of the night and Craig Smith, Carlo and Brad Marchand added goals.

Djokovic down to business, Thiem bungles Italian job

Novak Djokovic kicked off his season in style with a 7-5 7-5 win over Canadian talent Denis Shapovalov on his favourite Rod Laver Arena court on Tuesday before returning to lead Serbia to a doubles victory that sealed their ATP Cup opener 2-1. Leading Serbia's title defence in the team-based event, Djokovic was thrilled with his form in the Group A clash, a rematch of last year's quarter-final against Shapovalov.

Osaka, Kanepi into last 16 of Gippsland Trophy

Naomi Osaka stepped up her preparations for the Australian Open by powering past Alize Cornet 6-2 6-2 to reach the last 16 of the Gippsland Trophy warm-up tournament in Melbourne on Tuesday. In her first competitive match since winning the U.S. Open in September, the 23-year-old Japanese player sent down six aces and converted all four of her breakpoints to seal victory in 71 minutes.

Report: Ex-Mets manager Mickey Callaway faces harassment allegations

Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway is accused of making inappropriate advances in the past toward five women in sports media, The Athletic reported Monday night. Callaway, fired by the Mets after the 2019 season, is currently the Los Angeles Angels' pitching coach.

MLBPA rejects MLB's 154-game proposal; season to start on time

Major League Baseball will instruct teams to report on time for spring training and the 2021 season will start April 1 as planned after the players rejected a proposal for a one-month delay and a 154-game season. MLB issued a statement Monday night saying the proposal was intended to allow for COVID-19 infection rates to decrease and additional time for the distribution of vaccines.

NFL: All business no buzz as Super Bowl week gets off to quiet start

The first signs that this is going to be a very different Super Bowl week came early on Monday when the usually glitzy Opening Night festivities were replaced by a dry mid-morning kick-off to U.S. sport's biggest party. Before COVID-19 forced a rewrite of the Super Bowl program, the script called for airport photo oppportunities followed by some Opening Night zaniness to lighten the mood prior to teams getting down to the serious business of preparing for Sunday's National Football League championship game.

NFL: Gronkowski, Kelce set for Super Bowl clash of transformative tight end talent

On the field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and his Kansas City Chiefs counterpart Travis Kelce are fierce NFL rivals. Off the field, however, there is nothing but love between the two 31-year-olds.

NBA roundup: Rockets shoot to sixth consecutive win

Eric Gordon scored 25 points and led the Rockets' record 3-point barrage as Houston rolled to a 136-106 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Gordon hit five of the Rockets' franchise-best 28 treys. Houston earned its sixth win in a row and moved above .500 for the first time this season. DeMarcus Cousins also hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points.

ATP roundup: Lorenzo Sonego falls at Murray River Open

Wild card Jason Kubler defeated ninth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego on Monday on the opening day of the Murray River Open in Melbourne, one of two warm-up tournaments in action ahead of the Australian Open. Kubler, who is from Australia, defeated the Italian 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. No. 11 Marin Cilic of Croatia also fell in his opener to Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

Nadal out of Spain's ATP Cup tie against Australia with back issue

World number two Rafa Nadal said he pulled out of Spain's opening ATP Cup tie in Melbourne on Tuesday with a lower back problem with less than a week left for the Australian Open. Nadal was due to play the second singles against Alex De Minaur in Spain's tie against hosts Australia at the Rod Laver Arena but pulled out hours before his match.

