Sports News Roundup: Australian Open concerns ease as Victoria records no new COVID-19 cases; Chiefs' assistant coach Britt Reid involved in car accident and more

Australian Open concerns ease as Victoria records no new COVID-19 cases

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria reported no local coronavirus cases on Saturday for the second straight day, boding well for the Australian Open tennis tournament due to start in Melbourne on Monday. More than 500 staff and players in the Grand Slam event tested negative for the coronavirus virus on Friday in re-testing required after a worker at their quarantine hotel caught the virus.

NFL: Chiefs' assistant coach Britt Reid involved in car accident

Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, has been involved in a multi-car accident, the team said on Friday. Two young children were injured in the crash, one seriously, according to television station KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.

COVID-19 Super Bowl has look of a quarterbacking classic

America's biggest sporting spectacle will play out in a mostly empty stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday with more cardboard-cutout fans than real ones taking in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With COVID-19 restrictions limiting attendance to 25,000 living, breathing spectators sprinkled among 30,000 happy-faced cutouts, the atmosphere inside Raymond James Stadium - which has a capacity of 70,000 - will be largely manufactured.

Tennis: Jittery reigning champion Kenin brushes off leg injury concerns

Sofia Kenin admitted she was still struggling to control her nerves ahead of her Australian Open title defence but said a leg injury that affected her in a warm-up defeat had cleared up. The American was reduced to tears on Friday after a 6-2 6-2 loss to Garbine Muguruza in a rematch of last year's Australian Open final during the Yarra Valley Classic.

Tennis: Russia to meet Italy in ATP Cup final, Zverev battles back problem Daniil Medvedev fired Russia into the final of the ATP Cup on Saturday with a tense 3-6 6-3 7-5 win over an injury-hampered Alexander Zverev after the German destroyed a racket in frustration over a lost service break. Russia will meet Italy in Sunday's final after Matteo Berrettini sealed a 2-0 win against Spain by beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3 7-5.

Nets' Durant removed from game due to COVID-19 protocols Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was pulled from Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors during the third quarter due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, the league said. Durant was omitted from Brooklyn's starting lineup after coming into contact with an individual believed to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Serena shrugs off shoulder issue, 'relaxed' about Slam record bid Serena Williams is "super confident" her injured shoulder will hold up for the Australian Open and says she feels more relaxed about the "burden" of bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. Williams, a seven-times champion at Melbourne Park, pulled out of the warmup Yarra Valley Classic on Friday, robbing the tournament of a marquee semi-final with world number one and home hero Ash Barty.

Super Bowl fans wait hours for glimpse of glistening trophy As anticipation builds in Tampa, Florida, before Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the hometown Buccaneers, all eyes are on the Vince Lombardi trophy - unless, of course, you refuse to stand hours in line to see it.

Fans visiting the free Super Bowl LV Experience theme park along the Tampa Riverwalk were waiting up to four hours this week to get close to the 22-inch (56-cm), 7-lb (3-kg) glistening block of silver carved into the shape of a regulation size football atop a kicking tee, which will be hoisted by the 2021 National Football League champions. MLS, players' union reach agreement on new CBA

Major League Soccer and its players' union have reached a tentative agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the league said on Friday. MLS had avoided a lockout in June when the players ratified a CBA that included a 5% pay cut to player salaries but in December the league invoked a clause to renegotiate the agreement with the union (MLSPA).

A-listers stay home as health crisis dims Super Bowl celebrity spotlight in Tampa

The Super Bowl's annual celebrity circuit has all but gone quiet in Tampa, Florida, this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps A-listers and party-hungry fans at home. With a limited crowd allowed to watch the hometown Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa can expect far less revenue - and socializing - than in years past when the rich and famous would descend on private jets to promote epic bashes ahead of American sport's biggest game.

