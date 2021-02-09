Sports News Roundup: Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee to hold meeting over Mori comments as volunteers withdraw help; Lakers pull out OT win over Thunder and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Lakers pull out OT win over Thunder

LeBron James had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their fifth straight victory by defeating the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 119-112 in overtime on Monday. Montrezl Harrell contributed 21 points and eight rebounds and Dennis Schroder added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Lakers, who played without Anthony Davis (Achilles) and Alex Caruso (hand).

Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee to hold meeting over Mori comments as volunteers withdraw help

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee is set to convene a special board meeting as early as Friday after the outcry over committee president Yoshiro Mori's sexist comments, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday. There are no plans to discuss Mori's resignation at the meeting but he could face a barrage of criticism over his comments, Nikkan Sports said in a separate report.

Reports: MLB, union agree on doubleheaders, extra-inning rules

Seven-inning doubleheaders will be back in 2021. So will a runner on second base to start every extra inning thanks to an agreement between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association, multiple media outlets reported Monday night. Two other proposals remain up for debate: the use of the designated hitter in both leagues as well as expanded playoffs. Top 25 roundup: No longer ranked, Kansas dumps No. 23 Oklahoma St.

David McCormack recorded 23 points and 10 rebounds Monday night as Kansas, playing its first game as an unranked team in 12 years, responded by toppling No. 23 Oklahoma State 78-66 at Lawrence, Kan. Although the Jayhawks (13-7, 7-5 Big 12) struggled with offensive flow and committed 19 turnovers, they turned to McCormack for a big second half after he scored just two points on 1 of 7 shooting in the first half. It marked his fifth consecutive outing of 15 or more points.

Winning teen Gauff feeling at home on the 'People's Court'

American teenager Coco Gauff said she felt right at home among her spectator contemporaries on the John Cain Arena court on Tuesday as she knocked out Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-2 to glide into the second round of the Australian Open. The recently renamed showcourt at Melbourne Park is sometimes called the "People's Court" as cheaper ticket prices make it accessible to a younger demographic, which can also make for a rowdier atmosphere.

Biden will invite Super Bowl champs Bucs as well as Lakers to White House

The White House on Monday said President Joe Biden will invite the U.S. Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and last season's NBA champions, the L.A. Lakers to the White House once it is safe. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it dangerous to host large-scale events at the White House, such as the traditional visits by championship-winning sports teams.

Russia's ATP Cup heroes ease into second round

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, battle-hardened after firing Russia to an ATP Cup triumph at Melbourne Park last week, both cruised into the second round of the Australian Open in straight sets on Tuesday. Seventh seed Rublev opened the day's action on John Cain Arena with a 6-3 6-3 6-4 win over Yannick Hanfmann before Medvedev, the fourth seed, dispensed with Vasek Pospisil 6-2 6-2 6-4 to extend his winning streak to 15 matches.

Cardinals announce deal with Yadier Molina

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a deal to bring back veteran catcher Yadier Molina, the team confirmed Monday night. The contract reportedly is for one year and $9 million.

Highlights: Australian Open day two

Highlights: Australian Open day two

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on Monday his team's Super Bowl defeat by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will drive him on for the rest of his NFL career. Mahomes, who was aiming for a second consecutive Super Bowl triumph, was unable to penetrate the host Buccaneers defense in Sunday's championship game during which he turned in one of the worst outings of his largely stellar career.

