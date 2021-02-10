Sports News Roundup: Djokovic passes Tiafoe test at Rod Laver Arena 'living room'; Kyrgios raises the roof with epic comeback in Melbourne and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Halep wins five straight games to rally to victory

Romanian second seed Simona Halep won five consecutive games to come back from the brink to defeat local hope Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-4 7-5 in an error-strewn match to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday. Twice Grand Slam winner Halep came into the match with a 3-0 career record against the 27-year-old Australian, ranked 72nd, but found it difficult to pave a way past Tomljanovic's all-or-nothing approach in front of a boisterous Melbourne Court Arena.

Djokovic passes Tiafoe test at Rod Laver Arena 'living room'

Novak Djokovic's aura of invincibility at Rod Laver Arena wavered under the pressure of Frances Tiafoe on Wednesday but the Serbian rose to the challenge to claim a tough 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-3 win and reach the third round of the Australian Open. The double-defending champion has rarely been tested so early at his favourite Grand Slam but he had his hands full against American Tiafoe, whose sparkling tennis revived memories of his exhilarating run to the 2019 quarter-finals

Kyrgios raises the roof with epic comeback in Melbourne

Nick Kyrgios lit up the Australian Open with a sensational comeback in the second round on Wednesday, saving two match points to beat Ugo Humbert 5-7 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in a febrile atmosphere on John Cain Arena. The volatile Australian rarely sticks around for the second week of his home major but his early round matches on his favourite court are guaranteed entertainment.

Tennis: Americans Gauff, Mmoh plot second-round upsets in Melbourne

American teenager Coco Gauff will be eager to pull off another upset in her fledgling career when she faces fifth seed Elina Svitolina, while compatriot Michael Mmoh will be hoping to upset Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open second round on Thursday. Gauff, 16, was one of the Australian Open's biggest success stories last year as she stunned Venus Williams, Sorana Cirstea and Naomi Osaka en route to the fourth round.

Tokyo 2020 says executive board members to gather over Mori's remarks

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will hold a gathering of executive board members later this week, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee said on Wednesday. The meeting on Friday is for the members to express their opinions on comments by Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori that women talk too much, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee said, remarks that attracted widespread criticism and calls for Mori's resignation.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry puts up 32 in Warriors' win

Stephen Curry scored 32 points, 16 of them in a pivotal third-quarter Golden State run, and the visiting Warriors rolled past the San Antonio Spurs 114-91 on Tuesday in the second game of a two-day back-to-back between the teams. The Warriors burst away from a game tied at 53 with a dominating third-quarter spurt that produced a 21-point lead. San Antonio cut that margin to 88-76 two minutes into the fourth quarter but could get no closer.

QB Taylor Heinicke signs extension with Washington

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke, plucked from engineering school at Old Dominion in December when the Washington Football Team needed help, signed a two-year extension with the club Wednesday. Terms were not released but it's reportedly an $8.75 million deal, with additional financial incentives attached depending on how many games he starts.

NHL roundup: Sharks rally late, top Kings in shootout

Evander Kane tied the score with 45 seconds left in regulation and the visiting San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday night. Timo Meier and Logan Couture also scored, and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks before denying all three Los Angeles attempts in the shootout. Couture, who added an assist, was the only player on either team to convert his shootout opportunity.

Tennis: Australian Open day three

Defending champion Novak Djokovic had his hands full against American Frances Tiafoe but the Serbian rose to the occasion to claim a 6-3 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 6-3 win and reach the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday. Tiafoe's sparkling tennis revived memories of his run to the 2019 quarter-finals but Djokovic dug deep to keep his quest for a record-extending ninth title at Melbourne Park alive.

Venus makes painful exit from Australian Open after rolling ankle

Venus Williams refused to give up after suffering an injury against Italian Sara Errani and fought through pain before bowing out of the Australian Open second round with a 6-1 6-0 defeat on Wednesday. The 40-year-old American, a seven-times Grand Slam winner and twice finalist at Melbourne Park, started the match with a taped left knee and twisted her right ankle trying to approach the net while trailing 1-5 in the opening set.

(With inputs from agencies.)