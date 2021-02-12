Sports News Roundup: Blue Jackets rally to wild victory over Blackhawks; Serena overpowers Potapova to reach fourth round and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tokyo Olympics chief quits, apologises again over sexist remarks

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigned on Friday and apologised again for sexist remarks that sparked a global outcry, leaving the troubled Olympics searching for a chief five months from the opening ceremony. The resignation of the 83-year-old former prime minister further erodes confidence in organisers' ability to pull off the postponed Summer Games during a coronavirus pandemic.

NHL roundup: Blue Jackets rally to wild victory over Blackhawks

Kevin Stenlund scored the game-winning goal with 74 seconds remaining in regulation in a two-point night as the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets claimed a 6-5 comeback victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Cam Atkinson collected one goal and three assists for the Blue Jackets.

Japan activist welcomes Olympic chief resignation, but says sexism much wider

The resignation of Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori will not by itself solve the problems of sexism in Japanese society, according to one of the student activists behind a petition that had called for him to quit over remarks he made about women. Mori, an 83-year-old former prime minister, resigned on Friday after sparking an outcry this month when he told an Olympic committee meeting that women talked too much. He had initially refused to step down.

Serena overpowers Potapova to reach fourth round

Serena Williams's bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title remained intact as she downed Anatasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday. On the last day of crowds at the tournament before spectators are banned for at least five days due to snap COVID-19 lockdown, Williams slumped to a 5-3 deficit in an error-strewn first set and had to save two set points at Rod Laver Arena.

Tennis: Australian Open day five

Local fans had a night to remember as well as one to forget at the Australian Open on Friday after home favourite Nick Kyrgios took U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem to five sets before spectators were asked to leave ahead of a lockdown in Melbourne. With his back against the wall and a fired-up home crowd cheering every Kyrgios point, third seed Thiem came back from two sets down to triumph 4-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 in a see-saw battle at the John Cain Arena.

Texans agree to release DE J.J. Watt

The Houston Texans are parting with All-Pro defensive end J.J. after he asked for his release. The team announced the decision on Friday after Watt posted a video on social media.

Defiant Djokovic survives after Australian Open locks down

The Australian Open's last day of crowds before a five-day lockdown ended with irate fans ejected from Rod Laver Arena late on Friday, and an injury-hampered Novak Djokovic rallying to claim victory in front of empty seats. It was a surreal finish to a roller-coaster day five, with Djokovic digging deep to complete a courageous 7-6(1) 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-2 win over American Taylor Fritz after his title defence appeared doomed due to an apparent side strain.

NBA roundup: Carmelo Anthony sparks Blazers' win

Carmelo Anthony made two free throws with 3.1 seconds left to break a tie and cap his 17-point fourth-quarter outburst to spark the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-114 victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. Anthony, who made his first six shots in the fourth quarter, finished with a season-best 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting as the Trail Blazers won for the fourth time in the past five games.

Twins Maurkice and Mike Pouncey retire from NFL

Twins Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey are retiring from the NFL. The announcement was made on Friday by Ramon Foster, a former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate of Maurkice Pouncey.

Australian Open forges ahead despite Melbourne lockdown

After playing in front of limited crowds in a boisterous atmosphere in Melbourne, players will return to the 'new normal' from Saturday as an eerie silence will descend on the Australian Open with fans barred for the next five days. The discovery of more infections linked to the highly contagious UK variant of COVID-19 prompted authorities to place the state of Victoria under lockdown, but the show will go on as the Grand Slam retreats into its own bio-secure bubble.

(With inputs from agencies.)