Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday Group of Seven leaders gave unanimous support for his bid to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer, as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus and to inoculate its citizens swiftly. "I told the meeting that I want to realise a safe and secure Olympics as testimony that human beings will have won the battle with the coronavirus," Suga told reporters following a virtual G7 summit meeting held on Friday.

Djokovic defends Australian Open dynasty against Medvedev rampage A very different Australian Open comes to a familiar end on Sunday as Novak Djokovic looks to thwart another challenge to his Melbourne Park dynasty from the latest Grand Slam aspirant in Daniil Medvedev. The tournament has charted a rocky path through the COVID-19 pandemic and a snap five-day lockdown due to a local outbreak robbed it of much of its vitality.

Olympic champion Van Niekerk leaves long-time coach to train in the U.S. Olympic 400 metres champion Wayde van Niekerk has temporarily separated from long-time coach ‘Tannie’ Ans Botha to train in the United States under renowned sprint mentor Lance Brauman. The South African smashed Michael Johnson’s world record at the Rio de Janeiro Games to claim gold in a time of 43.03, but has barely competed since a serious knee injury sustained in a charity touch rugby game in October 2017.

Ex-MLB All-Star Johnny Damon arrested on DUI charge Former MLB All-Star Johnny Damon was arrested early Friday in Florida on driving under the influence and another charge, multiple outlets reported. He was taken into custody by police in Windermere, a suburb of Orlando, and booked at the Orange County Corrections Department. Damon, 47, had a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.20 percent, CBS Miami reported. That's more than two times the legal limit.

NBA: European talent powers overseas ratings boom The rise of European NBA players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic has led to significant viewership growth in major markets on the continent this season, league officials said this week. The growth in Europe is being fueled by a 15% increase in NBA League Pass subscriptions internationally, which makes games available to fans in more than 200 countries. A multi-year partnership with smart TV platform VIDAA has also boosted viewership.

Report: Ian Happ wins arbitration case against Cubs Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will earn $4.1 million in 2021 after winning his arbitration case against the team, according to multiple reports. Chicago submitted a $3.25 million salary figure.

Kellen Winslow II accepts 14-year sentence for rapes, sex crimes Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II agreed to a new plea deal calling for him to spend 14 years in prison for raping two women and committing other sexual crimes, according to multiple reports on Friday afternoon. The agreement was submitted Friday in San Diego Superior Court and replaces a previous agreement from November 2019 in which a sentencing range from 12 to 18 years was to be determined by a judge.

NBA roundup: Nuggets' Jamal Murray scores 50 with no FTs Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points Friday, despite attempting no free throws, as the visiting Denver Nuggets earned a 120-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Murray became the first NBA player ever to reach 50 points in a contest without getting to the foul line. He sank 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 from 3-point range, and he added six rebounds.

NHL roundup: Hurricanes roll over Blackhawks Martin Necas scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Nino Niederreiter scored twice, and the Carolina Hurricanes notched a 5-3 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Vincent Trocheck and Jaccob Slavin also scored for Carolina, which extended its points streak to five games. The Hurricanes beat the Blackhawks for the second time in three meetings this season.

Doc Rivers to coach Team Durant in All-Star Game Doc Rivers, in his first season as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, is headed back to the All-Star Game. Rivers will coach Team Durant in the midseason exhibition, March 7 at Atlanta. He earned the nod because the 76ers will own the best record in the Eastern Conference through Sunday's game, which is the cutoff point for the determination.

