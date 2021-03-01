Left Menu

Soccer-Palmeiras win Copa do Brasil first leg at Gremio

Palmeiras had won only three of their last 15 games in all competitions before tonight but they take a crucial advantage into the second leg at home next Sunday in Sao Paulo. Paraguayan center back Gustavo Gomez put the visitors a goal up with a powerful header after 32 minutes. Palmeiras were reduced to 10 men 19 minutes into the second half when Luan was sent off for elbowing Diego Souza in the face.

Reuters | Porto Alegre | Updated: 01-03-2021 07:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 07:43 IST
Soccer-Palmeiras win Copa do Brasil first leg at Gremio

Palmeiras beat Gremio 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final in Porto Alegre on Sunday, even though playing the last half hour of the game with a man less after Luan was sent off. Palmeiras had won only three of their last 15 games in all competitions before tonight but they take a crucial advantage into the second leg at home next Sunday in Sao Paulo.

Paraguayan center back Gustavo Gomez put the visitors a goal up with a powerful header after 32 minutes. Palmeiras were reduced to 10 men 19 minutes into the second half when Luan was sent off for elbowing Diego Souza in the face. The home side could not take advantage and it ended 1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-The month since Myanmar's military coup

Here is a timeline of events since Myanmars military took power in a coup on Monday, Feb. 1.Feb 1 Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and other senior figures from the National League for Democracy NLD are detained in an early morning rai...

Trump calls for Republican party unity; says Biden adminstration 'anti-jobs', 'anti-science'

In his first public speech since leaving office in January, former US president Donald Trump indicated he might launch a third presidential bid in 2024, called for Republican Party unity and slammed the Joe Biden administration, saying it w...

'Schitt's Creek' wins best TV comedy series at Golden Globes

Schitts Creek, the story of a once-wealthy family forced to relocate to a small town, was named best television comedy on Sunday at Hollywoods Golden Globe awards.The series starred Dan Levy and his father Eugene Levy, co-creators of the sh...

Rugby-England condemn online abuse of players after Genge receives death threats

England Rugby condemned the online abuse directed at its players after prop Ellis Genge said he received death threats following Saturdays Six Nations defeat by Wales. Genge said he was sent abuse on social media after footage surfaced of h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021