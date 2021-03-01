Soccer-Palmeiras win Copa do Brasil first leg at Gremio

Palmeiras beat Gremio 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final in Porto Alegre on Sunday, even though playing the last half hour of the game with a man less after Luan was sent off. Palmeiras had won only three of their last 15 games in all competitions before tonight but they take a crucial advantage into the second leg at home next Sunday in Sao Paulo.

Paraguayan center back Gustavo Gomez put the visitors a goal up with a powerful header after 32 minutes. Palmeiras were reduced to 10 men 19 minutes into the second half when Luan was sent off for elbowing Diego Souza in the face. The home side could not take advantage and it ended 1-0.

