Left Menu

Rugby-England condemn online abuse of players after Genge receives death threats

Genge said he was sent abuse on social media after footage surfaced of him not clapping Wales players off the pitch following England's 40-24 loss at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. "Don't know why I'm not clapping in that tunnel must be deep in thought, utmost respect for the Welsh as for keyboard warriors sending death threats etc ...." he tweeted https://twitter.com/EllisGenge/status/1366105153334611972.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 07:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 07:57 IST
Rugby-England condemn online abuse of players after Genge receives death threats

England Rugby condemned the online abuse directed at its players after prop Ellis Genge said he received death threats following Saturday's Six Nations defeat by Wales. Genge said he was sent abuse on social media after footage surfaced of him not clapping Wales players off the pitch following England's 40-24 loss at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

"Don't know why I'm not clapping in that tunnel must be deep in thought, utmost respect for the Welsh as for keyboard warriors sending death threats etc ...." he tweeted https://twitter.com/EllisGenge/status/1366105153334611972. England Rugby said Wales "deserved their victory" and urged fans to stand against online abuse by reporting offensive tweets.

"Respect is a core value of rugby," England Rugby said in a statement https://twitter.com/EnglandRugby/status/1366143855612026885. "... Unfortunately, some of the reaction on social media to players and the team has not shown the level of respect the rugby community prides itself on. "We will support our players and team against online abuse."

Earlier, England Rugby extended its support to BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlan who tweeted https://twitter.com/Sonjamclaughlan/status/1365757473462829066 she was reduced to tears because of the online abuse directed at her after the post-match interviews. "Abuse for doing your job is not OK and we stand with you," England Rugby said https://twitter.com/EnglandRugby/status/1365899635982753792.

England are fourth in the Six Nations standings with six points after three matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.40 pm DEL16 PM-2NDLD VACCINE PM Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed t...

Australian PM says cabinet minister accused of rape "vigorously" denies allegation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday an unidentified cabinet minister accused of rape has vigorously rejected the allegation during talks with him.Several opposition lawmakers said late last week they received a letter de...

Cricket-No fans at New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown

The last three matches of New Zealands Twenty20 series against Australia will be played at a closed Wellington Regional Stadium as fans have been barred after a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Monday.NZC moved...

Simplify inter-state tariffs to promote domestic tourism: Ker Governor

Kerala Travel Mart KTM, billed as the countrys biggest tourism meet, has got off to a start with state Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurating the event with a call to highlight domestic tourism better collaboration among states and greate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021